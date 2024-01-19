"Kendall Graveman's injury doesn’t intensify it" - Astros GM Dana Brown reasserts bullpen strategy despite latest setback 

Houston Astros fans have likely watched some of the biggest pitching names in the sport head to the Los Angeles Dodgers this winter with a reasonable degree of concern. What makes the situation in Houston worse is that entering the offseason, the franchise knew it needed to work on its bullpen. While they didn't pursue the big names for good reasons, the situation has arguably grown worse.

The Astros are among the best teams in the MLB, so they did not need to spend big or go after the highest-profile players to consolidate their roster for 2024. However, with Kendall Graveman now being out for the 2024 season due to shoulder surgery, they are looking thinner when it comes to pitching.

Houston's general manager, Dana Brown, didn't want to overpay for any relievers in free agency, and this caution was understandable. Speaking to The Athletic on Tuesday, Brown acknowledged the situation but dismissed the idea that the need for a relief pitcher had intensified:

“We’ve been focused on the (bullpen) anyway, this doesn’t intensify it,” Brown told The Athletic on Tuesday morning after announcing Graveman’s operation. “We just may have to get one more body or one of our guys internally will step up.”

Will the Astros pursue a relief pitcher in free agency?

While some may be concerned about the developing pitching situation, it doesn't appear Houston will aggressively pursue a relief pitcher in free agency. Dana Brown remarked on the issue:

“I still want to be a responsible spender.”

He gave his reasoning behind this, which while solid, may not be what the Astros' fanbase wanted to hear, given that other teams have strengthened their rosters this winter:

“I just don’t want to go out and get something to get something. Oftentimes, we have guys in-house that can get the job done. Spring training is going to be a big piece of this. We’re going to see how well guys are throwing and you can always make a move during spring training or after spring training.”

It will be interesting to see if the Astros do sign some pitching help for the upcoming season, or if they have enough in-house to lead them to glory in 2024.

