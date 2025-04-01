"Kike Hernandez outselling Manny Machado is hilarious" - Fans erupt over MLB’s Top 20 jersey sales ft. Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Aaron Judge

The 2025 MLB season is well underway and fans have been treated to a number of impressive performances. From Aaron Judge's three home run game to Shohei Ohtani launching a home run during the Tokyo Series, the league's top stars have been putting on a show early.

It will come as no surprise that both Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge find themselves among the top MLB jerseys sold. Major League Baseball released a list of the top 20 jerseys sold from by Fanatics on their different network of sites since last year's World Series.

It was not surprising to see Los Angeles Dodgers sensation Shohei Ohtani taking the top spot on the list followed by World Series MVP Freddie Freeman and New York Mets superstar Juan Soto taking the top spot. The reigning champions dominated the chart, as there were 6 Dodgers players were in the top 20, including Kike Hernandez. This is something that fans did not miss, bringing it up online.

"Dodgers run this league. Kiké Baby!!!" - One fan posted on social media.

"Kiké outselling Manny is hilarious" - Another fan shared.

"Kike Hernandez? You’re kidding me!" - One more added.

Even though the Los Angeles Dodgers dominated the list, the who's who of MLB superstars we scattered throughout. Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper, Jose Altuve, and Francisco Lindor were all in the top 10. That being said, some fans pointed out the absence of some talented players, including Jose Ramirez and Alex Bregman.

"José Ramírez should be up here" - One fan shared.

"Bregman should be top 20 wtf" - Another one posted.

"Wow, no Chicago players!? Not good for Cubs or White Sox" - One more fan added.

It will be interesting to see how this list will look next season, especially if a club is able to dethrone the Los Angeles Dodgers. That being said, if the Dodgers were to win another title, perhaps other stars on the team such as Teoscar Hernandez, Blake Snell, or Roki Sasaki could find themselves inside the MLB's top 20 jersey sales.

Shohei Ohtani became the first MLB player to be featured in Fortnite

Shohei Ohtani is in a different stratosphere in terms of global popularity, which is why is it unsurprising to see him sit at the top of the list in terms of jersey sales. Well, Ohtani is yet again reaching another audience as he has become the first baseball player to be featured in the hit video game series Fortnite.

Various Shohei Ohtani skins are available in the game, featuring different jerseys colors and even a LEGO version of the three-time MVP. While the top 20 jersey sales list might change up a bit next year, it would be highly unlikley for Ohtani to be anywhere but the first name on the list.

