"Kodai Senga got ghost forked" - Fans react to Mets demoting $75,000,000 All-Star to Triple-A

Signing a five-year, $75 million contract to join the New York Mets in December 2022, Kodai Senga quickly went on to establish himself as quite a reliable arm.

Having begun the season quite strongly, Senga was seen as the ace of the New York Mets' pitching staff. However, the 32-year-old has had an extremely tough time in the second half of the campaign.

The turning point in Senga's season appears to be the hamstring strain he suffered in a game against the Washington Nationals on June 12. Ever since he returned to action on July 11, Senga has struggled to replicate his excellent performances from the first half of the season. In the nine starts he has made since returning from the IL, Kodai Senga has a 5.90 ERA.

As a result, the Mets resorted to sending him down to Triple-A to regain his bearings. "Talkin' Baseball" posted about Senga via X on Friday.

"Kodai Senga is going down to the minors" the post read

In the comments, several fans shared their reactions to the big news.

"He got ghost forked" fan wrote

"Syracuse, meet the Ghost Fork" another fan commented

"The guy we rushed back from injury to throw in game 1 of last years NLCS is now in Triple A lmao" another fan replied

"“Potential CY young” to AAA lol" another fan responded

"Tragic" another fan posted

"Mets fans were constantly yelling at others 2 months ago how this guy was a CY young candidate." another fan shared

Relationship between Kodai Senga and the Mets "in very good shape" despite recent demotion, per insider

Despite being demoted to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, the relationship between starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets organization is still in a good place, as insider Andy Martino reported via X.

"The relationship between Senga and the Mets is in very good shape. He was included in the discussions about the option, which should last about 2 starts depending how he does, per league sources. He felt respected by the process and consented without issue," Martino posted.

With the Mets desperately clinging to their top-three wild-card spot, fans will be hoping Kodai Senga can regain his confidence and return to the big league roster in time for the postseason. With the NL looking extremely competitive heading into October, the Mets will definitely need Senga at his very best if they are to have any hopes of enjoying a deep run in the playoffs.

