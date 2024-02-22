Kodai Senga Injury Update: Mets All-Star pitcher set to miss Spring Training with shoulder strain

It has not been the best offseason for the New York Mets, as after missing out on some high-profile free agents there is bad news regarding starting pitcher Kodai Senga.

New York Post reporter Mike Puma took to X to share the following update:

"Kodai Senga had an MRI for a strain in the back of his shoulder. He is shut down for now. Expected to begin the season on the Il."

Mets general manager David Stearns told reporters on Thursday that an MRI has revealed a moderate capsule strain in the back of Senga's right shoulder and the right-handed pitcher will be unavailable until the symptoms subside.

NY entered the offseason needing pitching help and now they are set to be without 2023 All-Star pitcher Kodai Senga for a prolonged period, which leaves them in an awkward spot.

Kodai Senga's injury symbolic of a tough offseason for the NY Mets

There is no return timeline for Kodai Senga at this point and losing a player of his import to the lineup at the onset of Spring Training is a bitter blow for the Mets.

This winter, the Mets made Yoshinobu Yamamoto their number-one priority in free agency. As such, they were at least as disappointed as his many other suitors when Yamamoto followed Shohei Ohtani and signed for the LA Dodgers.

Now, with Senga out for an unknown but potentially prolonged period, pitching is a real concern for the franchise. Replacing the team's ace is a tough ask, and Tylor Megill will likely be given the nod. Megill was solid last season, going 9-8 while recording a 4.58 ERA and 1.58 WHIP.

The Mets could also look at Joey Lucchesi, José Butto and Max Kranick, while there are also prospects like Mike Vasil, Christian Scott and Dominic Hamel. Expect to see these players utilized in Spring Training.

There is another ongoing free agency storyline in New York, and the Mets have been criticized by analysts for not having signed 36-year-old J. D. Martinez. Martinez is seen as a perfect fit for NY, and after a good season with the Dodgers, the theory is he is a low-risk high-reward option, albeit in the short term.

We will see what the Mets elect to do regarding Kodai Senga and J.D. Martinez. With their Spring Training games kicking off on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, time is starting to become a factor if they are to gel new faces into the team.

