“Kyle Tucker is pretty flexible” – Cubs insider gives positive update amid superstar outfielder’s blockbuster free agency valuation

Currently batting .279 with 18 home runs and 57 RBIs, outfielder Kyle Tucker, who arrived through a trade in the offseason, has made quite the impact. Both defensively and offensively, Tucker is a key contributor in the Chicago Cubs's strong season so far, earning his fourth All-Star selection as a result.Tucker is adored at Wrigley Field, and fans would want to see him stick around for years to come. However, he is set to enter free agency at the end of the 2025 season, and no agreement regarding a potential extension has been reached so far.With the Cubs looking indecisive in taking care of the matter, many have questioned whether it is the exact valuation of the new deal that is proving to be a roadblock in negotiations. Though that may be the case, insider Patrick Mooney explained on &quot;North Side Territory&quot; on Sunday how Kyle Tucker's flexibility may ultimately help smooth over any cracks.&quot;Within the Cubs organization, it appears they don't really have a great sense for what Kyle Tucker wants,&quot; Mooney said (Timestamp: 0:26). &quot;Obviously, it will come down to money.&quot;I do think there's something about Tucker, that he's shown this year, that he's pretty flexible. I think he just loves playing baseball.&quot; Mooney addedMLB insider explains how Chicago Cubs owner will need to do &quot;do what he hasn't done&quot; to keep Kyle Tucker at Wrigley FieldThe way Kyle Tucker has been performing so far this year, it is clear that his next contract will not come cheap. Speaking about the possibility of Tucker extending at Wrigley Field, insider Jeff Passan said the ball was well and truly in owner Tom Ricketts' court.&quot;It goes back to Tom Ricketts—is he willing to put money down on the table? Because it's going to cost a lot,&quot; Passan said (Timestamp: 5:15 onwards). &quot;Kyle Tucker has played himself well into the $400 million-plus dollar range, and at 29 years old, he is going to be far and away the most exciting free agent this offseason — and the one that all the big-market teams are going to want to bring in.&quot;Boston Red Sox v Chicago Cubs - Source: GettyFurthermore, Passan noted that for Tucker to remain with the Cubs, Ricketts would need to do something he hasn't done before.&quot;Ricketts is going to have to step up, put his money where his mouth is, and do what he hasn't done yet as owner of the Cubs.&quot;Tucker's extension is currently projected to cost around $500 million.