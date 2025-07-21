  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “Kyle Tucker is pretty flexible” – Cubs insider gives positive update amid superstar outfielder’s blockbuster free agency valuation

“Kyle Tucker is pretty flexible” – Cubs insider gives positive update amid superstar outfielder’s blockbuster free agency valuation

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Jul 21, 2025 22:12 GMT
Boston Red Sox v Chicago Cubs - Source: Getty
Boston Red Sox v Chicago Cubs - Source: Getty

Currently batting .279 with 18 home runs and 57 RBIs, outfielder Kyle Tucker, who arrived through a trade in the offseason, has made quite the impact. Both defensively and offensively, Tucker is a key contributor in the Chicago Cubs's strong season so far, earning his fourth All-Star selection as a result.

Ad

Tucker is adored at Wrigley Field, and fans would want to see him stick around for years to come. However, he is set to enter free agency at the end of the 2025 season, and no agreement regarding a potential extension has been reached so far.

With the Cubs looking indecisive in taking care of the matter, many have questioned whether it is the exact valuation of the new deal that is proving to be a roadblock in negotiations. Though that may be the case, insider Patrick Mooney explained on "North Side Territory" on Sunday how Kyle Tucker's flexibility may ultimately help smooth over any cracks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Within the Cubs organization, it appears they don't really have a great sense for what Kyle Tucker wants," Mooney said (Timestamp: 0:26). "Obviously, it will come down to money.
"I do think there's something about Tucker, that he's shown this year, that he's pretty flexible. I think he just loves playing baseball." Mooney added
Ad

MLB insider explains how Chicago Cubs owner will need to do "do what he hasn't done" to keep Kyle Tucker at Wrigley Field

The way Kyle Tucker has been performing so far this year, it is clear that his next contract will not come cheap. Speaking about the possibility of Tucker extending at Wrigley Field, insider Jeff Passan said the ball was well and truly in owner Tom Ricketts' court.

Ad
"It goes back to Tom Ricketts—is he willing to put money down on the table? Because it's going to cost a lot," Passan said (Timestamp: 5:15 onwards). "Kyle Tucker has played himself well into the $400 million-plus dollar range, and at 29 years old, he is going to be far and away the most exciting free agent this offseason — and the one that all the big-market teams are going to want to bring in."
Ad
Boston Red Sox v Chicago Cubs - Source: Getty
Boston Red Sox v Chicago Cubs - Source: Getty

Furthermore, Passan noted that for Tucker to remain with the Cubs, Ricketts would need to do something he hasn't done before.

Ad
"Ricketts is going to have to step up, put his money where his mouth is, and do what he hasn't done yet as owner of the Cubs."

Tucker's extension is currently projected to cost around $500 million.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications