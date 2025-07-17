Kyle Tucker’s wife Samantha, Pete Crow-Armstrong’s girlfriend Hailey, and more join in to celebrate Nico Hoerner popping the big question

Kyle Tucker's wife, Samantha, and Pete Crow-Armstrong's girlfriend, Hailey Lavelle, were spotted congratulating Chicago Cubs star Nico Hoerner and his partner, Julia DiTosto, on Thursday, as the pair announced their engagement.
Per sources, Hoerner and DiTosto first met while they were both student-athletes at Stanford, with Hoerner playing for the Stanford Cardinals, while DiTosto played field hockey.
Julia DiTosto took to Instagram on Thursday to announce they were taking their relationship to the next level.
"the boy I thought was cute at freshman orientation asked me to marry him" DiTosto captioned her Instagram post
Reacting to the big news, Samantha Tucker and Hailey Lavelle left comments congratulating the happy couple.
"Yay!! So happy for you guys. Congrats!!! 🤍" Samantha Tucker commented
"YAYYYYYY so so so so excited for you two!!!!!!!!! Fiancés of the year!!!!!!!!!!" Hailey Lavelle commented
On the field, Kyle Tucker, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Nico Hoerner have been enjoying strong seasons, helping the Cubs establish a lead atop the NL Central heading into the midseason break.
Just like the players themselves, it appears their partners are also quite a tight-knit group off the field.
Kyle Tucker, Pete Crow-Armstrong and their partners turn heads at the All-Star game red carpet
Having enjoyed a fantastic first half of the season so far, Chicago Cubs outfielders Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong earned All-Star selections. As Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong arrived with their significant others, Samantha and Hailey Lavelle, they very much looked the part.
Images of both couples arriving on the red carpet were posted by the Cubs' official Instagram handle.
Tucker is batting .280 with 17 home runs and 56 RBIs so far this season. PCA, on the other hand, has been batting .265 with 25 homers and 71 RBIs.
Two extremely crucial players for the Cubs' success so far, fans will be hoping the pair can continue performing the same way in the second half of the season, leading to a first NL Central title since 2020, and potentially a repeat of 2016's World Series heroics.