Lance Lynn’s wife Dymin reacts to hate messages on her podcast where ex-Cardinals pitcher announced his MLB retirement

Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn announced his retirement in the latest edition of his wife Dymin's podcast Dymin in the Rough. Lynn became a free agent after the Cardinals declined his option on Oct. 31.

Since then, no team has shown any interest in the veteran right-hander. In another session of the podcast, Lynn mentioned that he won't take a veteran's minimum salary just to stay in the league. With no interest coming by, he announced his retirement on Tuesday after 13 seasons.

However, his retirement news didn't go down well, with some fans sending Dymin hate messages. On Wednesday, Dymin prepared a video where she revealed the kind of messages she has received after her latest episode went online.

"Now, I know I'm a weirdo on the internet, but I thought it would be so much fun to share some of the hate messages that I get on my podcast videos—particularly the one that I posted yesterday. Enjoy. Excuse my appearance," Dymin said in the video.

One of the comments criticized her choice of wall color, as she said:

"Um, how is it possible to afford a can of paint and decide, 'Yeah, battleship gray, that's my color?' Now, this is from a man who is concerned with the color of my walls behind Lance and me. It was weird talking. And for the record, it's Accessible Beige."

Another viewer mocked her tattoos:

"What did you do? Go to the tattoo shop and just say, ‘Yeah, up. Triggered.'"

Rather than letting the negativity get to her, Dymin turmed the moment into humor.

Dymin's Instagram story

What did Lance Lynn say as he announced his retirement on wife's podcast?

Lance Lynn didn't like the idea that the baseball season has begun and he's still on his couch.

It was enough for him to draw curtains over his career, which included two-time All-Star selections and a World Series ring from 2011, which he won with the Cardinals.

“Baseball season is upon us — and I’m right here on the couch,” Lynn said. “And that is where I’m going to stay. So, there’s the update: I’m officially retiring from baseball right here, right now,” Lance Lynn said on his wife’s Dymin in the Rough podcast.

“I got all the toys to retire, so might as well stay home and use them,” Lynn added.

After being drafted by the Cardinals in the first round of the 2008 MLB draft, Lance Lynn compiled a 143-99 record, with a 3.74 ERA and 2,015 strikeouts.

