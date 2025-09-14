  • home icon
  • Lance Lynn’s wife Dymin roasts ex-MLB husband over daughter’s resemblance in hilarious clip

Lance Lynn’s wife Dymin roasts ex-MLB husband over daughter’s resemblance in hilarious clip

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Sep 14, 2025 02:11 GMT
Lance Lynn with his family (Images from - Instagram.com/@dymin)
Having tied the knot in 2020 after dating for about three years, former MLB starting pitcher Lance Lynn and his wife, Dymin, share three children: daughters named Lively and Rumer, and a son named Judge.

On Friday, the couple began discussing who their daughters took after more, and it appears Dymin came out on top in that argument. Playfully roasting her husband, Dymin Lynn went on to share a clip of Lance's moment of realization via her Instagram story.

"Lance realizing in real time that our daughters are more me than him" Dymin Lynn captioned her Instagram post
Screenshot of Dymin Lynn&#039;s Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@dymin IG Stories)
Per sources, Lance and Dymin first met each other in 2017, being introduced to each other by Dymin's mom during a baseball clinic Lance conducted in Illinois. The pair quickly hit it off, and have been together ever since.

Along with being a baseball wife and a full-time mom of three, Dymin Lynn also runs her own podcast, named "Dymin in the Rough", where she often invites big league players and their partners to offer valuable insights into their daily lives.

Lance Lynn and his wife, Dymin, turned up to show their support as Carlos Rodon and his wife, Ashley, conducted a charity auction

In an effort to give back to the community, New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and his wife, Ashley, established the "Carlos Rodon foundation". On Tuesday, the couple conducted an auction, with all proceeds set to go towards a good cause.

Several well-known big leaguers graced the event, and former big leaguer Lance Lynn and his betther half, Dymin, also made the trip from their home in Marion, Illinois, to show their support.

Dymin Lynn later took to Instagram to commend the Rodons for the impressive philanthropic work they were doing.

"Endlessly in awe of the work @ashleyrodon @rodonfoundation has poured into creating such a meaningful night. Your heart and vision are changing lives 🩵 & thank you for making Lance dress up. This might be the last fancy date night I’ll have before my husband is summoned to woods," Dymin Lynn posted
Incidentally, Carlos Rodon and Lance Lynn were also teammates for a single season, as they were both on the Chicago White Sox roster in 2021.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Edited by Raghav Mehta
