  LeBron James shows at the Lakers game rocking a Shohei Ohtani Dodgers jersey from the Takashi Murakami collab

LeBron James shows at the Lakers game rocking a Shohei Ohtani Dodgers jersey from the Takashi Murakami collab

By Karan Tyagi
Modified Apr 05, 2025 04:57 GMT
Lebron James reps Shohei Ohtani
Lebron James reps Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers jersey ahead of Lakers game night (Image Source: MLB.com and NBA.com)

LA Lakers superstar Lebron James and Los Angeles Dodgers two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani are global icons and the respective faces of their organizations. The duo commands a huge fanbase and brought glory days to the La La land in 2020 and 2024. James led the Lakers to their 16th NBA championship in 2020, while Ohtani led LAD to their eighth World Series championship in 2024.

Together, the mighty duo share seven MVP titles between them. James is a four-time NBA MVP, while Ohtani has three MLB MVP titles to his name. They both command great respect towards each other and praise each other's otherworldly talents in their respective sporting fields.

On, Friday night Lebron James rocked Ohtani's Dodgers jersey ahead of gameday against the Pelicans at Crypto.com arena.

"LeBron James pulled up to the Lakers game tonight rocking a Shohei Ohtani Dodgers x Takashi Murakami jersey 🔥 LA is really a Dodgers & Lakers town."
Lebron James' LAD jersey featured the cherry blossom design by Japanese artist Takashi Murakami, which he had exclusively designed for the Tokyo Series. During the MLB series in Japan, many were spotted sporting the specially crafted uniform to showcase their support for the 2024 Fall Classic champions.

Ohtani, meanwhile, was impressive on his return to his homeland against the Cubs in March. He continued the hot streak on the Dodgers' return to American soil for the commencement of the 2025 MLB season.

Shotime is hitting with .333 batting average, three home runs, three RBIs and an impressive OPS of 1.126 through the first nine games of the Dodgers' title defense season.

Shohei Ohtani was honored with a custom Lakers jersey after winning the 2024 World Series

Shohei Ohtani and his wife Mamiko Tanaka were invited to the Crypto.com arena for a Lakers NBA game. The couple were presented with custom Lakers jersey with their names on it. Shotime shared a couple of images from the game night on social media in December 2024.

"SHO-TIME 💜 💛 "
The LAD are 8-1 for the season after the Phillies snapped their eight-game winning start on Friday. The Dodgers headed into the three-game series against the Phillies after sweeping the Cubs, Tigers and the Braves.

They will look to get back on the winning note in Game 2 of the three-game series in Philadelphia on Saturday to avoid their maiden series defeat of the 2025 campaign.

Edited by Bhargav
