"Legends leading the future" - MLB world reacts as Chipper Jones, Marquis Grissom named 2025 All-Star Futures Game managers

Chipper Jones and Marquis Grissom are fan favorites in Atlanta. Having played together for two seasons in the 1990s, the duo played a key role in helping the Braves secure the 1995 World Series title.

With their playing days now firmly in the past, they appear to have taken up the task of inspiring the upcoming generation of big league superstars.

On Monday, MLB's official handle on X announced that Chipper Jones and Marquis Grissom had been picked as the managers for the MLB All-Star Futures game, which is set to take place in Atlanta in mid-July.

"Hall of Famer Chipper Jones and two-time All-Star Marquis Grissom are the managers for the 2025 All-Star Futures Game July 12th in Atlanta." the post was captioned

Reacting to the big news, fans couldn't help but show their appreciation.

"Legends leading the future! What a lineup for the Futures Game in ATL 🔥" a fan wrote

"Chipper Jones and Marquis Grissom managing the 2025 All-Star Futures Game? That’s a dream duo! Chipper’s HOF pedigree and Grissom’s ‘95 World Series clutch vibes will fire up those prospects." another fan posted

"That's awesome! Two legends managing the Futures Game. 🔥⚾️" another fan replied

"Then it's in good hands" another fan responded

"Hall of Famer and a World Series champ—those prospects better bring their A-game." another fan commented

"My boy Chip!! My favorite player as a kid" another fan shared

Chipper Jones talks about how hitting has gotten tougher in modern times

Having earned eight All-Star selections and two Silver Slugger awards over the course of his career, it is safe to say Chipper Jones knows quite a lot when it comes to hitting at the highest level.

According to Jones, a slugger's life is much more difficult now than it was back in his heyday because pitchers have become much better overall.

"I saw 100 [mph] when I played. Rob Nenn, Billy Wagner. I'm sure Kerry Wood pushed it from time to time. Joel Zumaya. Guys that are coming out of the bullpen," Jones said. "You'd see guys that threw 100, but it was like one guy on each staff that threw 100. Now there are four or five guys on each staff." Chipper Jones said, as reported by insider Rob Friedman

"And it's not just relegated to dirty righties. It's set up guys from the left side that are throwing 100," he added. "It's not that we can't hit 100. It's that their secondary stuff is a lot better than it was 20 years ago." Jones added

Such is the difference that Jones, who finished his career with an outstanding .303 batting average, humorously claimed he would be much nearer to the .200 mark against modern pitching.

