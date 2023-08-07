LLWS Great Lakes: Schedule, how to watch, and more

The Great Lakes region is set to take center stage in the 2023 Little League World Series, bringing together young baseball talents from various states for a thrilling display of skill and teamwork. The schedule for the Great Lakes division promises intense matchups and nail-biting moments as these aspiring athletes chase their dreams of championship glory.

LLWS Great Lakes Schedule Monday, August 7.

On August 7, the action kicks off with an exciting lineup of games. At 10am, the Midwest teams will battle it out in Game 9, broadcasted on ESPN+. The Great Lakes teamms step onto the field at 1pm, facing off in Game 5, available for streaming on ESPN+. The competition heats up at 4pm, when the Midwest teams return for game 10, again on ESPN+. Rounding out the day is Game 6, featuring the Great Lakes teams in a semifinal clash, set to air on ESPN 2 at 7pm.

Tuesday, August 8.

The excitement continues on August 8 with more high-stakes matchups. At 11am, the Midwest teams return for Game 11 on ESPN+. The Great Lakes teams take the spotlight again at 3pm, battling it out in Game 7, which fans can catch on ESPN. The day culminates with the eagerly anticipated Greak Lakes final at 5pm, as two formidable teams will compete for regional supremacy, with the showdown broadcasted on ESPN.

Wednesday, August 9.

As the LLWS unfold, the Great Lakes region remains a focal point of action on August 9. At 11am, Game 12 features the Midwest teams in a semifinal clash, available on ESPN. The New England teams join the fray at 1pm for Semifinal 2 in a game that fans can also catch on ESPN. The day continues with Game 5 at 3pm, as the Northwest teams battle for a spot in the final, live on ESPN.

These gripping matchups are just a glimpse into the fierce competition and passion that the Great Lakes region will bring to the 2023 LLWS. Fans and families can tune in to witness the dedication and talent of these young athletes as they showcase their skills and strive for victory in this celebtated youth baseball tournament. With each pitch, swing, and catch, the Great Lakes teams will create lasting memories and inspire future generations of playes and fans alike.

