"Look at this supermodel" - Cody Bellinger's wife Chase gushes over Gerrit Cole's spouse Amy turning heads at Blue Jays' ballpark

As we find ourselves in early October, Cody Bellinger, Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees are once again involved in postseason action. Facing off against fellow AL East rivals the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS, the Bronx Bombers headed to Toronto for games one and two of the series. To cheer for the team, Cody Bellinger's wife, Chase, and Gerrit Cole's wife, Amy, made the trip north of the border. On Sunday, Chase Bellinger took to Instagram to post a snap featuring Amy Cole, gushing over her friend as she turned heads at the Rogers Center. &quot;Look at this supermodel @amyc23 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️&quot; Chase Bellinger captioned her Instagram Story Screenshot of Chase Bellinger's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@lilbabycheezus IG Stories)Having joined the Yankees in December 2024, this is the first season Cody Bellinger has shared the clubhouse with ace Gerrit Cole, and the pair appear to be fast friends. It appears a similar dynamic also exists between their wives, looking at Chase Bellinger and Amy Cole's interactions on social media of recent. Unfortunately for Chase Bellinger, Amy Cole and other Yankees fans that made the trip to Toronto to cheer for their team, the first two games of the ALDS have not gone to plan for the Bronx Bombers. Losing the opening two fixtures 10-1 and 13-7 respectively, the Yankees now have their backs against the wall, needing to win the next three games in a row to avoid elimination. We head to the Bronx for games three and four, while a potential game five, should it be required, will take place in Toronto. Cody Bellinger's wife, Chase, flaunted her customized jacket while cheering for the Yankees in the wild-card seriesHaving failed to clinch one of the top two seeds in the AL, the New York Yankees had to face off against arch-rivals the Boston Red Sox in a best-of-three wild-card series to secure passage to the ALDS.As the bitter rivals battled tooth and nail in what proved to be a really exciting series, Cody Bellinger's better half, Chase, was also in attendance at Yankee Stadium to cheer for the pinstripers. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to share a series of snaps flaunting the stylish customized jacket she wore during her trip the ballpark. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite losing the opening game of the wild-card series, the Yankees managed to come back and win games two and three to secure progression.