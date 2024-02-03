Los Angeles Dodgers: Predicting 2024 Opening Day lineup ft. Shohei Ohtani & Mookie Betts

As we inch closer to Spring Training, the Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the most intriguing teams in the league. They are coming off a season where they won the NL West with a record of 100-62.

LA had one of the best off-seasons any team has had in recent years. They signed the top free agents, Shohei Ohtani and the international flamethrower Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

It did not stop at just those two. They also signed Tyler Glasnow to boost the rotation and slugging outfielder Teoscar Hernandez alongside smaller moves like acquiring James Paxton.

Much is expected from the Dodgers this upcoming season. So, let's predict how they will line up on Opening Day.

Starting Pitchers (5)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Walker Buehler, Bobby Miller and James Paxton

Bullpen (8)

Ryan Yarbrough, J.P. Feyereisen, Blake Treinen, Alex Vesia, Joe Kelly, Caleb Ferguson, Brusdar Graterol and Evan Phillips

Catchers (2)

Will Smith and Austin Barnes

Infielders (6)

Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Gavin Lux, Max Muncy, Miguel Rojas and Chris Taylor

Outfielders (4)

Teoscar Hernandez, James Outman, Jason Heyward and Manuel Margot

Designated Hitter (1)

Shohei Ohtani

Expectations for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 MLB season

After the heater of an off-season the Los Angeles Dodgers had, much is expected from them. On paper, they have one of the best rosters in the league., especially after adding players like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The lineup will look a bit different this season. All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts is expected to play much of the season at second base, while Gavin Lux will take many of the reps at shortstop.

Ohtani will not be on the mound for the upcoming season. He will take reps at DH for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024. However, he could return to the outfield in some capacity late into the season. Given no setbacks, Ohtani plans to return to the mound in 2025.

While LA looks good, the 2024 season will not be a cakewalk. The NL West is a tough division with the San Diego Padres and the rising Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers will kick off the new season on March 20 against the Padres in the Seoul Series in South Korea. The two teams will play two games before returning stateside, where things really get rolling.

With their fantastic off-season and the already loaded roster beforehand, the Los Angeles Dodgers look to be one of the strongest teams in the league. Nobody would be surprised if they were the ones to hoist the World Series trophy when the season ends.

