Los Angeles Rams unveil custom-made jersey for Yoshinobu Yamamoto minutes after Dodgers deal

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is set to be the latest big-money signing for the LA Dodgers after agreeing to a 12-year, $325 million contract. This is the biggest total contract in pitching history, beating Gerrit Cole's $324 million deal with the New York Yankees.

Yamamoto was expected at SoFi Stadium on Thursday for the LA Rams' NFL matchup against the New Orleans Saints. According to Dodgers Nation, the Japanese ace was scheduled to attend the game alongside fellow countryman and Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, who was seen on the field before kickoff.

Not long after the clock ran out on the Rams' 30-22 victory over the Saints, the news broke that Yamamoto had agreed terms with the Dodgers. The LA Rams' X account was quick on the scene and posted a Yoshinobu Yamamoto Rams jersey:

"Got one with your name on it too, Yoshinobu."

It seems probable that Yamamoto was unable to attend the game due to his negotiations with the Dodgers, but he may be in the crowd before the season ends.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's contract could backfire on the Dodgers

With the LA Dodgers already having landed Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow, some might have thought they wouldn't be all-in on Yoshinobu Yamamoto. That was not the case as the two parties have reportedly agreed terms on a $325 million deal.

The Dodgers also have to pay a $50.6 million posting fee for the signing, so we are talking big money here in every way.

Earlier this week, former New York Mets general manager Steve Phillips spoke to MLB Network Radio about the rumors of a $300 million deal for Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He felt that a huge and long-term contract would be a mistake:

"There's nothing in my experience that would ever indicate to me that a 10-year, $325 million contract for a pitcher is a good idea. I just know that you only get so many bullets in that arm.

"The arm holds up only for so long and I would be betting on the rarest of rare commodities of a pitcher staying completely healthy for not 10 years, but you're talking about 16 years because you're talking about the years he pitched in Japan.

"Could he stay healthy for that many consecutive years? Who does that? Nobody!"

With the Dodgers loading up for a World Series push in 2024, they are clearly set on the present rather than any far-off consequences.

