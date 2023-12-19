"Nothing in my experience would indicate that is a good idea" - Yoshinobu Yamamoto's potential $300M MLB contract draws skepticism from MLB analyst

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the latest payer to be touted a big-money move to the MLB and a host of teams are said to be zeroing in on the Japanese ace. With teams like the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox in talks with Yamamoto, a big contract is almost guaranteed.

Yamamoto is one of the most exciting prospects yet to be picked up this winter and is expected to make a decision soon. With multiple teams having met with Yamamoto and offers reportedly being made, a $300 million deal is being touted.

While most think Yoshinobu Yamamoto will have no issues translating into the MLB, not everyone is on board with the developing bidding war. MLB Network Radio spoke with former Mets GM Steve Phillips, who had the following to say:

"If this gets over $300 million, I'm out. There's talk this could be a 10-year deal. I'm Out! There's nothing in my experience that would ever indicate to me that a 10-year, $325 million contract for a pitcher is a good idea.

"I just know that you only get so many bullets in that arm. The arm holds up only for so long and I would be betting on the rarest of rare commodities of a pitcher staying completely healthy for not 10 years, but you're talking about 16 years, because you're talking about the years he pitched in Japan.

"Could he stay healthy for that many consecutive years? Who does that? Nobody!"

That by no way means that Phillips doesn't rate Yoshinobu Yamamoto and he named his price:

"Here's the thing, I love him! I want him! I would be okay at $220 million, where you're then paying a $30 million posting fee and going in that way."

Yoshinobu Yamamoto contract offers climbing amid reported bidding war

When free agency opened, there is no doubt that teams wanted to try and get a good deal on Yoshinobu Yamamoto. However, with time passing and the interest in the pitcher being so high, the magnitude of contract offers is increasing steadily.

ESPN's Jeff Passan recently gave his thoughts on the matter when writing about the situation:

"The first wave of guesses clocked in around $175 million. By the time free agency started, teams figured the bidding would start at $200 million. In recent weeks, it has jumped to $250 million. And recently, multiple reports suggested teams already had offered Yamamoto deals in excess of $300 million."

However, sources have refuted those reports to ESPN:

"Those reports, sources said, are inaccurate. Multiple high-ranking officials trying to sign Yamamoto told ESPN that teams were asked to give a preliminary bid at the start of the process to ensure they were serious, but not necessarily in the neighborhood of where the deal is likely to land."

While this may well be the case, it does feel that with Yoshinobu Yamamoto taking his time to arrive at a decision, the numbers are going to continue to climb.

Teams are aware that a 10-year, $300 million deal could backfire spectacularly, but if they believe it will push them to a World Series win, they might take the risk. With so many suitors jostling for Yamamoto, it feels probable that one will be willing to outbid the rest.

