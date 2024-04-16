"Love seeing that Gronk spike" - Tom Brady endorses Rob Gronkowski's bouncing first pitch for Red Sox at Fenway Park

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were longtime teammates in the NFL and Super Bowl champions together multiple times throughout their amazing careers.

Gronk spent his entire 11-year career alongside Brady and even followed him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he decided to make the switch from the New England Patriots.

Gronkowski won three of his four Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, and so it was apt for the Boston Red Sox to call up one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history to throw the ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park on Monday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Take a look at his inaugural pitch here:

Expand Tweet

Rob Gronkowski threw the first pitch in his own style as he brought up the famous 'Gronk spike' at Fenway Park ahead of the showdown between the Red Sox and the Cleveland Guardians to kick off a three-game series.

Gronk's longtime teammate and friend reminded him of his hilarious ceremonial first pitch, which was vintage Gronk, but this time with a baseball and not a football.

Brady commented:

"Love seeing that Gronk Spike"

Expand Tweet

The Boston faithful cheered him on as they got to relive the famous Gronk spike three years after he decided to hang up his cleats. Meanwhile, the Red Sox headed into the series with a 9-7 record, continuing their homestand after winning their home series against the LA Angels on Sunday.

Red Sox lose Game 1 against Guardians at Fenway Park

The Boston Red Sox lost their maiden home series of the campaign against the Baltimore Orioles but managed to win two of three against the Halos in the next home series. Continuing their nine-game homestand, they took on the Cleveland Guardians on Monday but lost the contest 6-0.

Expand Tweet

The Guardians shut out Boston in Game 1 at Fenway Park, as Boston's hitters could only manage three hits in the entire game. Kutter Crawford did exceptionally well for the Red Sox, as he gave up no runs through five innings, but then the Red Sox relievers gave the game away.

Expand Tweet

On the other end, the Cleveland Guardians' bullpen showcased a pure masterclass in shutting out Boston in their own home in Game 1 on Monday. Boston will look to make amends in Game 2, as they will start with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, who will be up against Cleveland's Tanner Bibee.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback