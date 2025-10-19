Lucas Giolito's girlfriend Madalana makes her feelings clear about Donald Trump and his supporters

Starting pitcher Lucas Giolito enjoyed a strong 2025 campaign, finishing the regular season with a 10-4 record, along with a 3.41 ERA and 121 strikeouts. He played a starring role as the Red Sox managed to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2021.Off the field, his girlfriend, Madalana, is a constant source of support for the 31-year-old. She was often spotted at the ballpark cheering for the team whenever Giolito was in action.Boasting over 22,000 followers on Instagram, Madalana often gives fans a sneak peek into her daily life via her posts. On Sunday, she made her opinion about US President Donald Trump and his followers clear, through one of her stories.&quot;purging who I follow... what a perfect way to figure out how to take out the trash, all 99 of you. bye. do the same for me while we're at it.&quot; Madalana captioned her Instagram storyScreenshot of Madalana's Instagram story (Images from - Instagram.com/@mvds_____ IG Stories)Lucas Giolito's girlfriend, Madalana, reflects on a &quot;season to remember&quot;Having failed to make it to the postseason since 2021, the Boston Red Sox headed into 2025 with only one goal on their minds.Though they did not start the season off on the right foot, strong runs either side of the All-Star break saw the Red Sox quickly solidify their push for a postseason spot. Though it was the Toronto Blue Jays that ended up winning the AL East, the Red Sox managed to qualify for October baseball via the wildcard. For their first assignment in October, they took on arch-rivals the New York Yankees. Though Lucas Giolito and company had enjoyed the lionshare of success in the season series, it was the Yankees that ended up breaking Red Sox hearts when it mattered most, winning the wild-card series 2-1.Soon after the Red Sox's season came to an end, Lucas Giolito's girlfriend, Madalana, took to Instagram to reflect on the campaign gone by.&quot;A season to remember. Boston, you have my heart ♥️&quot; Madalana posted to Instagram View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEven though the playoffs did not go how they would have hoped, there is still plenty to take encouragement from for the Red Sox, who will be looking to build on this year's success in 2026.