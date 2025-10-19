  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Lucas Giolito's girlfriend Madalana makes her feelings clear about Donald Trump and his supporters

Lucas Giolito's girlfriend Madalana makes her feelings clear about Donald Trump and his supporters

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 19, 2025 23:46 GMT
Lucas Giolito with his girlfriend, Madalana (L), Donald Trump (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@mvds_____, Getty)
Lucas Giolito with his girlfriend, Madalana (L), Donald Trump (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@mvds_____, Getty)

Starting pitcher Lucas Giolito enjoyed a strong 2025 campaign, finishing the regular season with a 10-4 record, along with a 3.41 ERA and 121 strikeouts. He played a starring role as the Red Sox managed to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2021.

Ad

Off the field, his girlfriend, Madalana, is a constant source of support for the 31-year-old. She was often spotted at the ballpark cheering for the team whenever Giolito was in action.

Boasting over 22,000 followers on Instagram, Madalana often gives fans a sneak peek into her daily life via her posts. On Sunday, she made her opinion about US President Donald Trump and his followers clear, through one of her stories.

"purging who I follow... what a perfect way to figure out how to take out the trash, all 99 of you. bye. do the same for me while we're at it." Madalana captioned her Instagram story
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Screenshot of Madalana&#039;s Instagram story (Images from - Instagram.com/@mvds_____ IG Stories)
Screenshot of Madalana's Instagram story (Images from - Instagram.com/@mvds_____ IG Stories)

Lucas Giolito's girlfriend, Madalana, reflects on a "season to remember"

Having failed to make it to the postseason since 2021, the Boston Red Sox headed into 2025 with only one goal on their minds.

Ad

Though they did not start the season off on the right foot, strong runs either side of the All-Star break saw the Red Sox quickly solidify their push for a postseason spot. Though it was the Toronto Blue Jays that ended up winning the AL East, the Red Sox managed to qualify for October baseball via the wildcard.

For their first assignment in October, they took on arch-rivals the New York Yankees. Though Lucas Giolito and company had enjoyed the lionshare of success in the season series, it was the Yankees that ended up breaking Red Sox hearts when it mattered most, winning the wild-card series 2-1.

Ad

Soon after the Red Sox's season came to an end, Lucas Giolito's girlfriend, Madalana, took to Instagram to reflect on the campaign gone by.

"A season to remember. Boston, you have my heart ♥️" Madalana posted to Instagram

Even though the playoffs did not go how they would have hoped, there is still plenty to take encouragement from for the Red Sox, who will be looking to build on this year's success in 2026.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raghav Mehta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications