As a passionate Dodgers fan and five-time NBA champion, Magic Johnson, took to Twitter to send some morale-boosting words to the Dodgers clubhouse after they got battered by the D-Backs in Game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday night.

Arizona took Clayton Kershaw to the cleaners in the top of the first inning for five runs, forcing Dave Roberts to replace the Dodgers ace after 0.1 innings.

To make matters worse, four different hitters hit home runs for the D-Backs as they romped 11-2 at Dodger Stadium. Questionable performances by the Dodgers force one to wonder if the pennant is still far away from Los Angeles.

Magic Johnson stepped in to send a message to the LA Dodgers, noting that even his dominant LA Lakers got battered in Game 1 of the 1985 NBA Finals by the Boston Celtics 148-114, but they still came out on top in six games due to their perseverance and "not-backing down" attitude.

Magic Johnson sends a morale-boosting message across the Dodgers' clubhouse.

"I want to remind my Dodgers I’ve been there," Magic Johnson tweeted. "In 1985 my Showtime Lakers got blown out by the Celtics in Game 1 famously known as the Memorial Day massacre. They beat us by 34 points but we still came back and won the Series!"

Kershaw would be pitching on his shortest rest since the beginning of the season if the Dodgers advanced to a Game 4 situation. Since being taken off the injured list on Aug. 10, his workload has been carefully controlled, with no appearance lasting longer than 5.1 innings.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be looking for a turnaround in Game 2 of NLDS

When the two teams face off in Game 2 at Dodger Stadium on Monday night, the Dodgers will try to tie the best-of-five series at 1-1. Right-handed rookie Bobby Miller will start for Los Angeles against Arizona ace Zac Gallen.

Rookie Bobby Miller is all set to start Game 2 for the Dodgers in the NLDS

To avoid heading to Phoenix down 0-2 and being eliminated at Chase Field, the Dodgers will now need to defeat D-backs ace Zac Gallen on Monday after having a much-needed day off on Sunday. They will hope to get past their playoff curse and try to get one step closer to the pennant, which they last won in 2017.