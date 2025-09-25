"Makes me think back to Roy Halladay" - Reds legend dissects Shohei Ohtani’s pitching arsenal

Having enjoyed an incredible season while playing as a DH in 2024, LA Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani was unanimously awarded the NL MVP award.This season, the 31-year-old has been similarly dominant at the plate, batting .282 with 53 home runs and 99 RBIs, while also doubling as a starting pitcher, and an excellent one at that.As the Dodgers headed to Chase Field to take on the playoff-chasing Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Ohtani once again carried out his duties on the mound with aplomb. Pitching six scoreless innings, he allowed only five hits, while striking out eight batters.Featuring on MLB Network shortly after the game, Cincinnati Reds legend Sean Casey commended Shohei Ohtani's outstanding pitching ability. Dissecting his pitching arsenal, Casey likened Ohtani to Hall of Famer Roy Halladay.&quot;Right now, Shohei Ohtani is one of the best pichers, if not the best pitcher in the game, with some of his stuff. I mean, when you see Ohtani, and what he has, it's pretty incredible. When he came into this league in 2018, he was really a three-pitch mix. Four-seamer, sweeper, splitter, a little bit of a curveball.&quot;&quot;In 2025, this is what we're looking at right now, he goes four-seamer, sweeper, split, curveball, he can [also] hit you with a sinker, slider and a cutter, which is pretty incredible. Facing a guy like Ohtani, it will make your head spin. Makes me think back to Roy Halladay and how nasty he was,&quot; Casey said [0:44]Spending 16 seasons in the majors, Roy Halladay represented the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies. He enjoyed a tremendous career, earning eight All-Star selections, two Cy Young awards, and several other notable honors. Halladay was honored with an induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019.Chances of Shohei Ohtani starting the Dodgers' first playoff game are &quot;very high&quot;, says skipper Dave RobertsHaving won the World Series in 2024, the Dodgers will once again be going all out to win it all come October. Though there is still some work to do in order to secure the NL West title, the eight-time World Series champions have already punched their tickets to this season's playoffs.As he continues impressing, Shohei Ohtani's importance in the Dodgers' pitching rotation for the postseason continues to grow. On Tuesday, Dave Roberts was asked about the chances of the 31-year-old featuring as the starter for the Dodgers' first playoff fixture.Responding, Roberts claimed chances of such a situation were &quot;very high&quot;.&quot;We don't know yet. I think it just kind of gives us some options, but the likelihood of him starting a playoff game in that first series are very high,&quot; Roberts said.Dodger Blue @DodgerBlue1958LINKDave Roberts' answer when asked if Shohei Ohtani is the likely starter for a potential Game 1 of the Wild Card Series: &quot;We don't know yet. I think it just kind of gives us some options, but the likelihood of him starting a playoff game in that first series are very high.&quot;With so many important games to come, fans will be hoping Dave Roberts can devise the perfect plan to get the best out of Shohei Ohtani while ensuring he is not overburdened with too much work load.