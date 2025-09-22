  • home icon
Kobe Bryant's daughters melt Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman & Dodgers players with adorable gesture

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Sep 22, 2025 10:50 GMT
Kobe Bryant&rsquo;s daughters melt Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman &amp; Dodgers players with adorable gesture (Source: IG)
Kobe Bryant’s daughters melt Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman & Dodgers players with adorable gesture (Source: IG)

Two of Kobe Bryant's daughters, Bianka and Capri, showcased their support for the Dodgers on Sunday, attending a game at Dodger Stadium on Sunday. Joined by their mother, Vanessa Bryant, the young duo won the hearts of many, including Sohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman, with their adorable gesture.

In the Dodgers-San Francisco Giants game, Bianka and Capri were seated in the scout seats behind home plate. Vanessa shared multiple clips of the duo as they called out players walking onto the mound.

In the opening clip, the two shouted toward Freddie Freeman, who responded with a cheerful wave and bright grin. Right after, Shohei Ohtani stepped up in the batting order and greeted them, too, with a quick wave.

Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, and others acknowledge Bianka and Capri Bryant during an MLB game (Source: IG)
Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, and others acknowledge Bianka and Capri Bryant during an MLB game (Source: IG)

The duo weren’t the only ones charmed by Bianka and Capri’s voices, as Mookie Betts, Blake Snell, Tommy Edman and Teoscar Hernández acknowledged the pair after hearing their names called out while walking into the mound.

Bianca and Capri appeared to thoroughly enjoy their experience at Dodger Stadium. Vanessa Bryant also shared a selfie alongside the duo on her story, showcasing their love for the team.

"My little Dodgeritas ❤️❤️," she wrote.
Vanessa Bryant posts a picture of Bianka and Capri on Instagram (Source: IG)
Vanessa Bryant posts a picture of Bianka and Capri on Instagram (Source: IG)

Although in full voice during the game, Bianka and Capri weren't able to witness a win, as the Giants secured a comeback 3-1 victory. The Dodgers took the lead in the seventh inning through Max Muncy, but San Francisco scored three consecutive runs in the eighth to take the win.

Despite the loss, the Dodgers are first in the West and face the Diamondbacks in their next three games.

Kobe Bryant’s family honored at Dodgers’ bobblehead night as Bianka throws the first pitch

Vanessa Bryant joined her daughters, Bianka, Capri and Natalia, at Dodger Stadium in August as the LA Dodgers paid tribute to Kobe Bryant during bobblehead night. The family enjoyed pregame activities, with a special moment for Bianka, who was invited to throw the ceremonial first pitch.

The Dodgers celebrated the special moment in a post on Instagram with a brief caption.

"Mamba forever. Thank you, Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri for helping us celebrate Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night. 💙," the caption read.

During the celebrations, fans received a special bobblehead of Kobe Bryant in a Lakers uniform with a baseball bat in hand.

More from Sportskeeda
