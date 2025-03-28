Making it: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife Nathalie drops 1-word reaction as Edwin Encarnacion's spouse Karen Yapoort interviewed Zoe Saldana

On Thursday, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife, Nathalie, complimented Edwin Encarnacion's spouse, Karen Yapoort, as she interviewed popular actress, Zoe Saldana. Saldana has worked in critically acclaimed films such as "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Avatar."

Ad

Yapoort, who is a TV presenter by trade, was present at the 2025 edition of the Dominican Music Awards, also known as the "Soberano Awards," taking interviews on the red carpet when Saldana crossed her path. Yapoort posted a clip of the interaction on her Instagram and wrote in the caption:

"A little bit of what we experienced last night at the Soberano Awards. What a great honor to be able to be alongside great figures of our television, great artists, and of course alongside our dear and beloved @zoesaldana. How EMOTIONAL."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Reacting to Yapoort's post, Guerrero Jr.'s better half, Nathalie, applauded her work.

"Ufffff ," she wrote.

Screenshot of Nathalie's comment on Karen Yapoort's Instagram post (Images from - Instagram.com/@yapoort)

Like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Edwin Encarnacion is an infielder who was a fan favorite during his time with the Toronto Blue Jays. In the eight seasons Encarnacion spent at the Rogers Center, he earned himself three All-Star selections.

Ad

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife Nathalie heads to the ballpark for Opening Day sporting customized jacket

As the Toronto Blue Jays hosted the Baltimore Orioles at the Rogers Center for their season opener, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife, Nathalie, was in attendance, cheering her husband on.

She attended the event in a stylish customized jacket featuring a black-and-white picture of Vladdy Jr. on the back. On Thursday, Nathalie shared snaps from her trip to the ballpark on Instagram.

Ad

"Happy Opening Day. Let's go all out" Nathalie captioned her Instagram post in Spanish

Unfortunately for Nathalie and other Blue Jays fans, the season did not start as they would have hoped. The Baltimore Orioles, spurred on by their exciting offense, ran out 12-2 winners, with both Adley Rutschman and Cedric Mullins enjoying a multi-homer night. Canadian-born Tyler O'Neill enjoyed a happy homecoming, as he extended his remarkable streak of going yard on Opening Day, having now done so for six straight years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback