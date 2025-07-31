"Manny Machado is pissed, everybody's pissed" - Red Sox legend claims he waited three years to see "true game" like Dodgers vs Padres

Manny Machado was involved in several heated altercations, as his team, the San Diego Padres, took on arch-rivals the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this season.

Ad

Appearing on Tuesday's episode of "The 6-1-1 Podcast," Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez talked about how it was refreshing to see a "true game" between the two bitter rivals play out, which reminded him of the feisty contests he was involved in against the New York Yankees during his playing days in Boston.

Martinez also added how he had waited for more than three years to see the Padres put respect to the side and make their animosity for their rivals clear for all to see.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"More thean three years, I was waiting to see who was going to go out there an play a true game, like back in my days, I saw San Diego and the Dodgers go at it, Martinez said (12:25). I was like, 'God damn, San Diego has been hit 57 times, and they've only retaliated 19 or 20 times.' I said, 'When are these guys going to realize (what they need to do)?'

Ad

"Fernando [Tatis Jr.] is getting plonked, and nothing is happening. I'm mad, Manny Machado's pissed, everybody's pissed, and the Dodgers kept hitting Fernando Tatis. Finally, we saw one of those starters go after [Shohei] Ohtani. I have to give credit to the umpires, they allowed them to play the game and be angry at each other."

Ad

Ad

Manny Machado's excellence this season earned him a return to the All-Star game

Since making his big league debut in August of 2012, third baseman Manny Machado has been an one of the best players in the league. Now well into his thirties, Machado is still performing consistently.

Machado has enjoyed a standout year at the plate, and is one of the Padres' leading offensive producers, batting .301 with 20 home runs and 69 RBIs, while also being one of the finest in his position from a defensive standpoint as well.

Ad

His fantastic displays have earned him a return to this year's All-Star game, which took place in Atlanta about a week after his 33rd birthday. This was the seventh time Machado made the cut for the mid-season classic.

New York Mets v San Diego Padres - Source: Getty

Along with individual accolades, Machado would be hoping to lead the Padres to their first-ever World Series title come October. As it stands, the Friars are well-placed to punch their ticket to the postseason, sitting second in the NL West and third in the wildcard standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More