  • "Marcus Stroman will be trash talking the Yankees soon" - Fans endorse Bronx Bombers releasing $37M All-Star from roster

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 01, 2025 21:09 GMT
Athletics v New York Yankees - Source: Getty
Ever since signing with the Yankees in January 2024, starting pitcher Marcus Stroman has been far from his best. This season, yet again, the 34-year-old has failed to impress, currently pitching with a 6.23 ERA.

As the Yankees brought in some much-needed reinforcements at the trade deadline, Stroman was released to make room for the incoming players.

Popular content page "Talkin' Yanks" announced this news via X on Friday.

"Yanks release Stroman to make room for their new additions," the post read.
also-read-trending Trending

Reacting to the move, plenty of fans in the comments appeared to be happy to see Stroman on his way out of Yankee Stadium.

Yankees set to activate Luis Gil from the IL on Sunday

Having enjoyed a fantastic rookie season in 2024, which led to him winning the prestigious AL Rookie of the Year award, starting pitcher Luis Gil established himself as a key part of the Yankees' rotation heading into the 2025 season.

However, Gil's 2025 season got off to a tough start, as he picked up a lat injury in spring training, which has kept him out of action since. Matters soon went from bad to worse for Aaron Boone and New York's coaching staff, as Gil's injury was closely followed by ace Gerrit Cole's elbow issue.

Luis Gil practicing before a fixture against the Seattle Mariners - Source: Getty
Though Cole is still set to be out for quite a while, New York will welcome Gil back to action on Sunday, as the Dominican is set to be activated from the IL and make his first start of the season against the Miami Marlins.

As the Bronx Bombers look to reclaim top spot in the AL East from the Toronto Blue Jays and contend for the World Series come October, fans will be hoping Gil can hit the ground running and put in the kind of performances that made his rookie season memorable.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

