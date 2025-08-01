"Marcus Stroman will be trash talking the Yankees soon" - Fans endorse Bronx Bombers releasing $37M All-Star from roster

Ever since signing with the Yankees in January 2024, starting pitcher Marcus Stroman has been far from his best. This season, yet again, the 34-year-old has failed to impress, currently pitching with a 6.23 ERA.As the Yankees brought in some much-needed reinforcements at the trade deadline, Stroman was released to make room for the incoming players.Popular content page &quot;Talkin' Yanks&quot; announced this news via X on Friday.&quot;Yanks release Stroman to make room for their new additions,&quot; the post read.Reacting to the move, plenty of fans in the comments appeared to be happy to see Stroman on his way out of Yankee Stadium.Eric Schwartz @naturalguyLINKHe will be trash talking the Yankees soonChet GeePeeTee @ChetGeePeeTLINKYeah he needed to go! Good move!Jack Walsh @ccmreidLINKThe Yankees will be better off without him.The Angry Italian! @AngryItalianPODLINKNot the same Stroman from number of hears ago. He was decent at times. Very inconsistent. Adios.Austin Weaver @AWeaver42LINKThis is a good move, Stroman kinda sucks honestly. He'll have unhittable stuff for like a few innings and then the 90 mph sinkers start getting tanked left and right. We don't need Stroman.ImSoftly @ImSoftlyLINKBest decision of the entire trade deadlineYankees set to activate Luis Gil from the IL on SundayHaving enjoyed a fantastic rookie season in 2024, which led to him winning the prestigious AL Rookie of the Year award, starting pitcher Luis Gil established himself as a key part of the Yankees' rotation heading into the 2025 season.However, Gil's 2025 season got off to a tough start, as he picked up a lat injury in spring training, which has kept him out of action since. Matters soon went from bad to worse for Aaron Boone and New York's coaching staff, as Gil's injury was closely followed by ace Gerrit Cole's elbow issue.Luis Gil practicing before a fixture against the Seattle Mariners - Source: GettyThough Cole is still set to be out for quite a while, New York will welcome Gil back to action on Sunday, as the Dominican is set to be activated from the IL and make his first start of the season against the Miami Marlins.As the Bronx Bombers look to reclaim top spot in the AL East from the Toronto Blue Jays and contend for the World Series come October, fans will be hoping Gil can hit the ground running and put in the kind of performances that made his rookie season memorable.