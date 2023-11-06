The Miami Marlins have already kicked off their offseason, hiring former Tampa Bay Rays general manager Peter Bendix to run their baseball operations department. Bendix will replace Kim Ng, who left the team after completing her final guaranteed year in the contract.

The Marlins' fans seem happy with the acquisition, and they let that known on X, formerly Twitter. Some even compared the hiring to the NFL's Miami Dolphins head coach, Mike McDaniel, who is having a great season already.

"The Marlins have found their Mike McDaniel," one fan wrote.

"Miami got a good one. So long Peter," another fan wrote.

After Kim Ng left the Marlins, owner Bruce Sherman wanted to model their franchise after the Rays, who seem to surprise every season with low payrolls and compete against big teams neck-to-neck. With that in mind, this move shouldn't have come as a surprise, as they hired Bendix, who was leading Tampa Bay's player development program.

A look at Peter Bendix's MLB journey

The former Rays' GM has an interesting journey that inspires young minds who want to get into baseball and showcase their analytical proficiency. Peter Bendix graduated from Tufts University in 2008. He took a sabermetrics course, which resulted in an internship opportunity with the Rays in 2009.

His work over the years with the organization paid him dividends, as he was promoted to vice president in 2019 and took over the same role in the player development department in 2020.

On December 16, 2021, Bendix was named general manager of the Rays. He replaced Erik Neander, who had been promoted to president of baseball operations.

The Miami Marlins (84-78) finished third in the NL East division behind the Atlanta Braves (104-58) and Philadelphia Phillies (90-72). They didn't make the postseason, but they'd like to return strongly next season.