The Miami Marlins shocked their fans after announcing that General Manager Kim Ng would be leaving the organization. This decision has raised eyebrows within the Marlins' fan base as well as the larger baseball community.

According to journalist Jeff Passan, the franchise wanted to hire a President of Baseball Operations above Ng. This would essentially be a demotion for Ng despite her role in constructing a playoff-qualifying team this season.

Fans have expressed a mix of disappointment and bewilderment following Ng's departure. Many are questioning the wisdom of the front-office moves, especially given Ng's role in leading the team to a playoff appearance this season.

The 54-year-old made history when the Marlins hired her in November 2020. She became the first female General Manager in any of the four major North American professional sports leagues.

Although her contract included a mutual option for 2024, she declined her end while the Marlins exercised theirs. Subsequently, Ng turned down a contract extension.

Marlins' former GM Kim Ng left an indelible mark on the franchise despite facing challenges

This unexpected turn of events has baffled MLB insiders, especially given Kim Ng's successful overhaul of the Marlins' lineup. Trade deadline deals for third baseman Jake Burger and first baseman Josh Bell revitalized Miami's weak offense.

It contributed to an 84-78 record and helped secure the final wild card slot in the NL.

Under her watch, young talents like left-hander Jesus Luzardo and rookie Eury Perez emerged as reliable players.

Further, Ng's tenure wasn't without its challenges. Marlins' former CEO, Derek Jeter, departed the organization in February 2022 over disagreements with owner Bruce Sherman. Four months later, vice president of player development and scouting, Gary Denbo, was let go.

Despite these obstacles, Ng guided the Marlins through a period of growth.

Ng's exit leaves questions about the Marlins' direction. Her ability to foster young talent yielded a playoff berth for the first time in a full season since 2003.