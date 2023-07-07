Max Fried Injury Update: Health status and expected recovery period for Braves pitcher beginning Rehab start

Atlanta Braves left-hander Max Fried is reportedly making progress in his recovery from a forearm injury and is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinett on Sunday.

Fried, who finished second in NL Cy Young voting last season, has been sidelined since May 9.

Gwinnett Stripers @GoStripers REHAB ALERT



Max Fried is scheduled to pitch in a rehab assignment on Sunday for the Stripers at Coolray Field.



Fried’s injury occurred during his Opening Day start, and although he returned for four more starts, he was ultimately shut down due to the forearm issue. Despite his limited appearances this season, Fried maintained an impressive 2.08 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 25 strikeouts in 26 innings.

The rehab assignment is the next step in Fried’s recovery process. While rehab assignments can last up to 30 days, it is expected that he will require a few starts to build up his workload before rejoining the Braves' starting rotation.

His return will be a significant boost for the team, which currently holds the best record in baseball.

How have the Atlanta Braves performed without Max Fried?

During Fried’s absence, the Braves have excelled, going 25-4 since June 1. Their success can be attributed to the contributions of other pitchers like Bryce Elder and Spencer Strider, as well as a strong offensive performance.

However, the return of their ace will undoubtedly strengthen their pitching staff and further solidify their position as one of the top teams in the league.

The Braves have been performing very well since Max Fried’s injury, with a record of 25-4 since June 1.

Currently with an 8.5-game lead in the NL East, the Braves are poised to secure a spot in the MLB playoffs. Fried’s return will provide them with additional depth and stability in their rotation as they aim to make another deep postseason run, following their World Series championship in 2021.

Fans and the organization are eagerly awaiting Max Fried’s return to the mound, hoping that he can replicate his outstanding performance from last season.

The left-hander’s ability to consistently deliver quality starts and his impact on the team’s success makes his recovery progress a positive development.

In the upcoming rehab assignment, Max Fried will have an opportunity to prove his readiness to return to the major league level. If all goes well, it won’t be long before he is back with the Braves.

