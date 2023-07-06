MLB Draft 2023: Top 3 needs for Atlanta Braves and ideal selections from top prospects

The Atlanta Braves have the 24th overall pick in the MLB Draft, and they have several needs to address with their selections. While the Braves’ specific draft strategy is not yet clear, there are a few areas where they could benefit from adding young talent.

Atlanta Braves MLB Draft 2023 - Outfield:

The Braves lack long-term outfield solutions beyond Ronald Acuna Jr. and Michael Harris II. While they have some promising prospects in the system, adding an outfielder with their early-round pick could provide depth and future impact. Chase Davis from Arizona and Jonny Farmelo from Virginia HS are two potential targets in the outfield.

Starting Pitching:

Building a strong rotation is crucial for any team, and the Braves could look to add pitching prospects to bolster their future rotation. While their immediate pitching depth is solid, acquiring talented arms in the draft can provide long-term stability. If there are quality pitching prospects available, the Braves may consider selecting them to enhance their farm system. 17-year-old Liam Peterson from Florida has been linked as a possible second round pick for the Atlanta Braves.

Middle Infield:

While the Braves have Dansby Swanson at shortstop and Ozzie Albies at second base, adding depth in the middle infield is always beneficial. As the Braves could continue to build for the future, they could target prospects who can play both positions effectively. Finding versatile infielders who can contribute at multiple positions can provide valuable depth and flexibility.

The Atlanta Braves could look to add infield depth in the later rounds of the MLB 2023 Draft by selecting younger players from highschool.

It’s important to note that the Braves draft strategy can change based on the available talent and the best player available when their pick comes. The team’s front office will evaluate various factors, including the player’s skills, potential, and fit within the organization.

As the draft approaches, it will be interesting to see which players the Braves target and how they address their needs. The draft is an opportunity for teams to acquire young talent and shape their future, and the Braves will be looking to make smart selections that can contribute to their success in the years to come.

