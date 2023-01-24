Gavin Lux was originally selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers as a shortstop in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He hasn't been able to get consistent playing time as a shortstop due to the talent they've had at the position.

The Dodgers were unable to retain superstar infielder Trea Turner this offseason. Turner signed a massive deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Dodgers now have a vacancy at the shortstop position. They might look within the organization to fill that role.

Gavin Lux has already showcased his versatility as an infielder. He slotted into the shortstop position last season whenever Turner was out of the lineup. It's important to note that Lux bats left-handed and throws right-handed. This would make it beneficial for the Dodgers to give him more opportunities at shortstop. Right-handed throwers have an easier time thriving at the position.

"Luxy's got the talent, man. The talent's there. He's got some of the quickest hands I've ever seen with a bat" - Max Muncy (FanNation)

Max Muncy, who plays first base for the Dodgers, knows how good Lux is as a defender. He recently backed the idea of making Lux a full-time shortstop next season.

Blake Harris @BlakeHHarris



Buy. Stock. Now. The throw could use a little work, but what a play from Gavin LuxBuy. Stock. Now. The throw could use a little work, but what a play from Gavin Lux Buy. Stock. Now. 📈 https://t.co/q5UEd4m205

"The throw could use a little work, but what a play from Gavin Lux" - BlakeHHarris

Lux not only has a strong arm, but he also has incredible athleticism and speed. His low center of gravity helps him pivot, dive, and make tough catches with his quick reflexes.

Gavin Lux and Max Muncy will be the key to push for a title next season

Gavin Lux struggled in 2019 and 2020, hitting just .210/.278/.377 with a 74 wRC+ in 151 plate appearances. He improved in 2021 (.242/.328/.364, 90 wRC+), but the trajectory of his career was still uncertain. To increase his playing time, Lux learned how to play the outfield. He ended the year on a high note, posting a .967 OPS in 60 plate appearances in September 2021.

Max Muncy had a slash line of 246/.371/.520 from 2018 to 2021 with 118 home runs, and 298 RBI. He also had a 15.2% walk rate, and a wRC+ of 138. The Dodgers transformed him into a reliable power threat at the plate.

SportsNet LA @SportsNetLA Max Muncy doubles in Gavin Lux! #Dodgers lead 4-3 vs. the Cubs in the 10th! Max Muncy doubles in Gavin Lux! #Dodgers lead 4-3 vs. the Cubs in the 10th! https://t.co/fF47GPxDPL

"Max Muncy doubles in Gavin Lux! Dodgers lead 4-3 vs. the Cubs in the 10th!" - SportsNetLA

Max Muncy and the Dodgers agreed to a one-year, $13.5 million contract this offseason. The deal includes a $10 million team option with incentives for the 2024 campaign.

Lux will be a very useful asset for the Dodgers even if he maintains his level of production from last season. The Dodgers fanbase still hopes to see Lux take his game to the next level.

Poll : 0 votes