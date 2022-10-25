Thanks to a two-run home run in the bottom of the 8th inning by Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper, the Phils punched their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. After narrowly making the postseason, the Phillies now have an opportunity to pull an upset over the powerhouse Houston Astros to win their third World Series title in franchise history.

The Phillies' polarizing star Bryce Harper was named the NLCS MVP, finishing the series 8-for-20 (.400) with two homers, three doubles, five RBIs and four runs scored in five games.

In 2019, Harper signed a 13-year contract for $330 million, which was the most expensive contract in club history, as well as the most expensive in MLB history at the time. The deal puts an emphasis on the Phillies' desire to win and field a competitive team for the next decade. Now, Harper and the rest of the team have the opportunity to live up to that deal.

This will be the third time the Phillies have made the World Series since 1994, the same year that John S. Middleton purchased a 15% share of the club. In 2014, Middleton saw that percentage rise to 48%. While his team was able to win the World Series in 2008, the team has underachieved in recent years, snapping an 11-year playoff drought this year.

Here is a deep look at the man who helped land Bryce Harper and whose determination to win has the Philadelphia Phillies four wins away from a World Series championship.

John S. Middleton, Philadelphia Phillies Owner and Tobacco Industrialist

Middleton is a descendant of John Middleton, who founded John Middleton Co. in 1857. In what began as a Philadelphia-based retail shop, the company later grew and became a manufacturer and marketer of pipe tobacco and cigars.

He joined the company's board after graduating from Harvard Business School and eventually oversaw the purchase of four tobacco brands from R.J. Reynolds in 1987. The move helped grow the packaged cigar industry, increasing the value of the company.

In 2003, he bought all the shares of the company from his mother and sisters for $200 million, eventually selling the company to Altria in 2007 for an estimated $2.9 billion.

Aside from his life in business and ownership of the Philadelphia Phillies, John and his wife Leigh have pursed numerous philanthropic ventures in and around Philly, including the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Penn Medicine, the Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, the Academy of Natural Sciences, and Project HOME.

In 2014, the Middletons received the 2013 Philadelphia Award for their philanthropic work in the Philadelphia area.

