"Men's beer league softball team" - Garrett Stubbs gives unfiltered review on Phillies' City Connect gear

With the Philadelphia Phillies' City Connect gear garnering mostly negative reviews, catcher Garrett Stubbs has shared his perspective. The MLB's 2024 uniforms have not gone down well for a variety of reasons, and both players and fans have been vocal in their criticism.

While the league would have hoped for the criticism to have at least slowed down by now, that hasn't been the case. Stubbs shared his thoughts on the "Foul Territory" podcast, which summed up a lot of what people have been saying online:

"When I heard the story behind each part of the jersey, the blue collar for the blue-collar city, they got the love symbol on there for the love sign out here in Philly. I think that they did a good job of telling a story with the jersey, I think it's cool that they tried to bring in from around the city each little part of the jersey.

"As far as the look goes, I think we look like a very sexy men's beer league softball team. Emphasis on the sexy. The colors were a little off for me, I hope that they grow on us and the rest of the city throughout the year because at the end of the day, we are gonna be wearing them."

Phillies move to 11-8 after win over Rockies

The Phillies survived something of a scare against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, coming away with a 7-6 win after conceding five runs in the eighth inning.

Scare aside, the win moves Philadelphia to an 11-8 record and second in the NL East, just behind the 12-5 Atlanta Braves. With the New York Mets climbing to 10-8 with their 9-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, the East is looking competitive in 2024.

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner had a big night against the Rockies, hitting a single, double and a home run. He said after the game:

“There are nights where you have to battle and play small ball, and there are nights like tonight. Tonight was fun.”

The Phillies will look to enjoy a day off on Thursday and prepare for a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox, which starts on Friday.

