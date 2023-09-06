Jazz Chisholm Jr. was just a kid trying to get Michael Jordan's autograph after a game long before Chisholm became a star for the Miami Marlins. There is no way that he could have expected to receive advice that would stay with him for the rest of his life. Or that he would not only live up to the goal Jordan gave him in passing, but exceed it.

Chisholm is one of MLB's most exciting players, playing with a unique and electric style. He plays with his heart on his sleeve and has become a fan favorite as a result. When you take into account that he grew up idolizing Jordan, his play style and general approach make a lot of sense.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. told this story about Jordan on Mookie Betts' podcast, shared on Twitter by Bleacher Report.

"One day, make me want your autograph, kid," Chisholm recalled Michael Jordan telling him.

Getting a goal given to you like this from one of the most famous athletes to ever live is a lot of pressure. However, Chisholm proved to be more than up to the task. He was selected to his first All-Star team in 2022 and is the cover athlete of MLB The Show 23.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s connections to Michael Jordan didn't end there

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s Foundation Baseball is supported by the Jordan Brand.

The burst of inspiration would have been enough for most athletes, but not a star like Jazz Chisholm Jr. As soon as he was able, he worked out an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, creating some special and unique cleats. The culmination of this dream is incredible to see and makes him easy to cheer for.

MLB Life on Twitter shared an image of a recent pair that went viral.

"Jazz Chisholm Jr. wore custom ice cream Jordan cleats last night," MLB Life tweeted.

The Miami Marlins are a team on the rise, with real playoff aspirations in 2023. If they make it in, they have the talent to make it all the way, but they would need a true leader. Michael Jordan knew that, and so does Chisholm, so expect him to step his game up.

The National League is competitive this season with rivals like the Philadelphia Phillies hunting for a wild-card spot. As the season comes down to the wire, clutch plays will be needed across the board.