Michael Harris II's wife sheds light on 3 key sacrifices MLB spouses make

The contributions and sacrifices of baseball wives often go under the rug of on-field stuff, including Michael Harris II's wife, Esther, who highlighted that sacrifices need to be made by both parties in a marriage. That's why it's a saying that behind every successful athlete, someone is cheering, supporting and often sacrificing quietly behind the scenes.
On Saturday, Esther shared what it's like to be the spouse of an MLB star, highlighting the sacrifices that come along with it. In her social media post, Esther shared a video of herself cooking late at night, accompanied by the caption:
"1. Cooking late meals so they can have a fresh meal after a game."
Michael Harris II's wife went on to highlight two more key sacrifices many MLB spouses relate to deeply:
"2. Allowing Them to Have Some “Me” Downtime
3. Knowing How to Prioritize Their Time and Your Time."
In her caption, Esther wrote:
"I honestly wouldn't have it any other way. There's sacrifices that are made on both ends and in any marriage."
The 162-game MLB season is long, intense and mentally exhausting. Keeping up a balance between personal and professional life isn’t always easy when time together is already limited, but these sacrifices are a vital part of maintaining balance in a relationship under pressure.
Michael Harris II's wife Esther reveals key to man's heart
A baseball season can take a toll on athletes, especially when there's a long road trip. However, Esther suggested a key tip, especially for those who date athletes and are on the road all the time.
In a video Michael Harris II's shared three days ago, she said:
"Make sure he comes home to a home-cooked meal—because he’s been out there eating a whole bunch of fast food."
She proceeded with her secret recipe which she often uses for her husband, Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II.
"Okay, so first, we’ve got some good old pot roast with mixed veggies—some carrots and some red baby potatoes," she said. Then we’ve got the homemade mac and cheese. Get a little—uh-huh!
"Then we’ve got some cornbread, some Krusteaz, and we’ve got some white rice to go with it. So yeah, it’s a lot of food because my sister, her kids, and her husband are going to eat some too."
Esther, herself, got this tip from her "mama" who made sure that her "dad" was well "fed" every single day. She captioned the post:
"The key to man’s heart is a home cooked meal🤣 learned it from my momma!"
