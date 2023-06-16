Michael Wacha contract: Breaking down Padres pitcher's salary details in 2023

The San Diego Padres found a significant addition to their pitching staff by signing right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha to a one-year contract before the 2023 season. The deal includes player options for 2024, 2025 and 2026, as well as a two-year club option for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The agreement guarantees Wacha $26 million, with the potential to reach $39 million over three years.

Michael Wacha signed a one-year $26 million contract.

A look into Michael Wacha’s career

Wacha, 31, had an impressive 2022 season with the Boston Red Sox, posting an 11-2 record with a 3.32 ERA in 23 starts. He began the season strongly, with a 2.61 ERA through his first 20 starts before encountering some struggles in his final three outings. Nevertheless, his performance earned him the trust of the Padres, who saw him as a valuable addition to their rotation. This 2023 season Wacha has posted a 7-2 record with a 2.89 ERA in 9 starts.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound right-hander has had a successful career thus far, spending the majority of his tenure with the St. Louis Cardinals from 2013 to 2019. He was named an All-Star in 2015 and played a crucial role in the Cardinals' run to the World Series in 2013, where he was named the National League Championship Series MVP.

Michael Wacha was named the NL Championship series MVP in 2013.

Wacha's signing adds further depth to an already talented Padres rotation. He joined the likes of Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell, Nick Martinez, and Seth Lugo, as the team aims to make a deep postseason run after falling short in the NLCS the previous year.

With Wacha’s ability to consistently deliver quality starts, he will be an asset to the Padres as they compete in a highly competitive National League West division.

The addition of Michael Wacha to the Padres' pitching staff bolsters their rotation and provides them with another reliable arm. If Wacha can build on his strong performance from the start of this season and contribute consistently throughout the year, the Padres will have strengthened their chances of making a deep playoff run in their pursuit of a championship.

