"Mike Myers from Halloween of MLB" - Insider calls Dodgers a nightmare for rivals amid their interest in Steven Kwan, Mason Miller

The 2024 World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, are one of the most well-rounded squads in the majors.

To repeat the trick and win another NL West and World Series title this year, it appears the franchise is looking to add even more talent to its already stacked roster ahead of the trade deadline.

Outfielder Steven Kwan from the Cleveland Guardians and closer Mason Miller from the Athletics are two stars who have been linked with a potential move to Dodger Stadium recently.

As insider Joel Sherman of New York Post Sports humorously put it on Wednesday, the Dodgers have been like "Mike Myers from Halloween of MLB" of late, being that they are a cause for concern for every other team looking to do business ahead of the deadline.

"The Dodgers are kind of the Mike Myers from Halloween of MLB now," Sherman said. "They're just lurking out there, ready to do business, in the minds of every other team pretty much. I guess this is what happens when you take your payroll over $400 million, when you're willing to pay $160+ million minimum in luxury tax, and when you have a deep farm system."

"I can't tell you how many people have told me the Dodgers will end up with (Mason) Miller, (Steven) Kwan, or some combination of both. They're just that kind of team now," he added.(Timestamp: 3:11)

Acquisitions of Steven Kwan and Mason Miller will significantly improve two of the Dodgers' problem areas

Heading into the business end of the season, Dave Roberts and the Dodgers' front office are keen to iron out persistent issues in the lineup before the postseason comes around. Two problem areas that may need fixing are left field and the bullpen.

In left field, Michael Conforto has played quite a lot this season. Unfortunately, he has been severely subpar, especially offensively. Steven Kwan, a two-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glover, will be a clear upgrade in that department.

Cleveland Guardians v Kansas City Royals - Game Two - Source: Getty

The bullpen, which was so crucial in Los Angeles' championship in 2024, has been struggling this season with underperformance and injury. On that front, young closer Mason Miller can provide some much-needed push for the squad.

With several other competitors also keen on acquiring players like Kwan and Miller, the Dodgers must move fast. Fans will be hoping GM Brandon Gomes and POBO Andrew Friedman can pull the necessary strings to get the deals done nice and early.

