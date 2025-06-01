Mike Trout’s Super Bowl message on game-used bat goes viral

Born in Milville, New Jersey, about an hour's drive from Philadelphia, baseball superstar Mike Trout has been a lifelong supporter of the city's sports teams. Growing up, he was a die-hard fan of both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Philadelphia Phillies.

As the Eagles won their second Super Bowl title in 2024, beating the Kansas City Royals 40-22 in New Orleans, Trout was just as stoked as all other fans of the club. So much so, that he even wrote down the historic scoreline on the knob of one of his bats, which he later used in a game.

A photo of the bat knob, posted on Sunday on Instagram by baseball memorabilia manufacturer Topps, has quickly gone viral on social media.

"Eagles 40. Chiefs 22. Fly Eagles Fly!" Mike Trout wrote on his bat knob

Having won the NFL's biggest prize for the past two years in a row, the Chiefs entered Super Bowl LIX as favorites to win and achieve the unprecedented three-peat in the process.

However, a near-flawless first half from the Eagles flipped the script, as they went on to resist a late surge from the favorites to win comfortably in the end.

Mike Trout talks about how he will 'always' be a Philadelphia Eagles fan

Mike Trout, who has often been spotted cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in the past, was asked about his love for the franchise in early April.

Speaking about the bond he shares with his favorite football team, Trout talked about how he looks forward to supporting the Eagles for the rest of his life.

"For me, I’m a fan of the team," Trout said via MLB Analysis, "a fan of the organization… sometimes you sit back and go to some playoff games and you’re like, ‘Man, this atmosphere, this is what you want to play in’ (from a pro athlete’s perspective)."

"Being a fan, ever since I was a kid, and now teaching my kid about the Birds and he’s a huge Eagles fan, he’s at the point now where he wants to go to every game… I’m always going to be a fan.”

NFL: JAN 12 NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Packers at Eagles - Source: Getty

The Eagles begin the new season taking on the Cincinnati Bengals at home in August.

