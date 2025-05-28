When Travis Kelce addressed his retirement plans with Chiefs after massive $57.25 million deal

Travis Kelce was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, and he has been with the Chiefs since then. At the age of 35, he is nearing the sunset of his decorated career with the possibility of retiring as a Chief. However, in 2022, Kelce hinted at his possible retirement destination after receiving a massive pay raise.

Ad

During a July 2022 news conference, Kelce appeared excited about the raise and expressed his desire to play for the Chiefs until retirement.

“I don't plan on playing anywhere else, brother," Kelce said. "I hope the Chiefs have that in mind, too.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The three-time Super Bowl champion further expressed pride and gratitude towards the team and management while emphasizing his commitment towards them, not just as a player but also as a leader. He said:

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“It's just another reason why I love being here, man. I've done everything I can to do things the right way on the field and in the community. And I'm going to continue to do that.”

The tight end's $57.25 million pay raise gave him a hike in guaranteed money and added three to four million dollars to his 2022 earnings. It was initiated by the Chiefs as Kelce settled for the new deal despite being underpaid for a player of his calibre. It reflected their mutual respect, which Kelce appreciated.

Ad

At the age of 32 years, Kelce was one of the veterans in the team and a locker room leader, and he was setting examples for the younger generations by attending all voluntary workouts despite the raise.

Travis Kelce revealed how Taylor Swift motivates him

Things have changed by 2025 as Kelce is ageing, and speculations about his early retirement have erupted after a heartbreaking Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. But Kelce has dismissed all of them by returning to his training regime after a month’s hiatus, courtesy of his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Ad

During an interview with the media in February, Kelce cited his girlfriend’s example and explained how she motivates him to continue putting in effort. Kelce quoted,

“If she’s out here being the superstar she is, never taking no for an answer, and always working her tail off, I better match that energy for sure.”

But in case Kelce ever retires, he has his post-NFL plans in place: to work in Hollywood.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himangshu Sinha Himangshu Sinha is an NFL journalist and an MBA graduate with over four years of experience in sports journalism. Before working for Sportskeeda, Himangshu spent time with Essentially Sports and Pro-Football Network.



His favorite team is the Kansas City Chiefs, and while his favorite current player is Patrick Mahomes, he also enjoyed watching Tom Brady. Given the Chiefs' incredible rise under Andy Reid, the KC HC gets the nod as Himangshu's all-time top coach.



When not watching or writing about the NFL, Himangshu loves playing different sports like cricket and badminton. He also maintains multiple social media channels on many topics, including Cricket, Sports, Pro-Wrestling, Reaction Channel, and Geopolitics. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.