Fans believe Travis Kelce dropped massive hint about his retirement at Super Bowl 59 opening night

Travis Kelce insists he will remain a Kansas City Chief in the near future, but some fans think he will be retiring from football soon.

Speaking to the press on Monday, the superstar tight end had said:

"Hopefully still playing football. I love doing this. I love coming into work every day. I feel like I still have a lot of good football left in me.

"We'll see what happens. I know I've been setting myself up for other opportunities in my life. That's always been the goal knowing football only lasts for so long."

Some fans, though, have been more perceptive:

More of the assumptions can be seen below:

"Translates to “I’m going to do acting / tv and football until I can’t”,' one teased.

"So who will be KCs starting TE next year?," another wondered.

Jeremy Fowler believes Travis Kelce won't retire after Super Bowl LIX

There's at least one person, though, who's willing to believe that Travis Kelce will continue his highly accomplishes and storied career after Sunday: Jeremy Fowler.

In an extensive feature for ESPN, the insider pointed out that while Kelce may be on the decline in the regular season (he had just 8.5 yards per catch and only three touchdowns in 2024 - all career-lows), it wouldn't matter if he produces and helps the Chiefs win in the playoffs:

"It could be, but I bet it's not. While it would be fair to say the 35-year-old Kelce has lost a step, he remains incredibly productive... His 117-yard outing against the Texans in the divisional playoff round shows he can still turn it on when it matters most."

He also mentioned Travis Kelce's chemistry with Patrick Mahomes, saying that it frees up the wide receiver corps in ways that may not be replicated with anyone else. But most importantly, there are also financial implications:

"Kelce is under contract for 2025 and stands to collect $17.25 million. Even with an potential acting career in his future, it would be tough for Kelce to walk away from that kind of cash as well as a chance at a possible four-peat."

Kickoff for Super Bowl LIX is at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

