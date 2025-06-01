Eagles post-June 1 cut candidates: 5 players who could be salary cap casualties ft. Eli Ricks

The Philadelphia Eagles are fresh off a spectacular campaign that saw them finish as Super Bowl champs. The Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, with Jalen Hurts earning the Super Bowl MVP award.

Hence, the Eagles are the team to beat in the upcoming season. With that in mind, let's look at a couple of post-June 1 cut candidates for the defending Super Bowl champs.

5 Philadelphia Eagles players who could be salary cap casualties

5. Grant Calcaterra, Tight End

The Philadelphia Eagles have opted to keep Dallas Goedert on their roster (for now), and that leaves Grant Calcaterra as a backup option at tight end. That means Calcaterra is a prime target for a post-June 1 cut in the lead up to the 2025 campaign.

Furthermore, the Eagles have a stellar crop of wide receivers and pass-catching running backs to handle the offensive workload. That reduces the need for an extra tight end on the roster.

4. Jahan Dotson, Wide Receiver

The presence of A. J. Brown and DeVonta Smith make Jahan Dotson a potential salary casualty. The Philadelphia Eagles haven't shied away from moving on from third-option wide receivers in recent seasons.

Just take a look at Parris Campbell, Julio Jones, Zach Pascal and Olamide Zaccheaus. Dotson remains a talented pass catcher, but his role in Nick Sirianni's offense remains expendable.

3. Kenyon Green, Offensive Lineman

The Philadelphia Eagles have stockpiled on offensive line talent in the offseason. Hence, there could be a post-June 1 cut or two in the unit.

Kenyon Green is a prime candidate for a cut due to questions around his role entering the 2025 campaign.

2. Lewis Cine, Safety

Lewis Cine isn't a bad player by any stretch of the word, but there are more prominent players on the depth chart at the safety position. That puts his position heading into the 2025 season in jeopardy.

Furthermore, the Eagles need to be creative as more starting-caliber players are nearing the end of their deals. That makes Lewis Cine a potential salary casualty in the lead-up to the team's Super Bowl defense.

1. Eli Ricks, Cornerback

Eli Ricks has beaten the odds to become a Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles. Ricks was a former undrafted free agent, but he has carved out a solid role on Nick Sirianni's side.

However, the Eagles have more prominent players at his position, and they could do with some extra money by making him a post-June 1 cut. Let's see what the front office decides to do with the versatile cornerback.

