Minnesota Twins get expert advice from sportscaster to manage $100,000,000 superstar ravaged by injuries

On Tuesday, MLB analysts Harold Reynolds and Matt Vasgersian talked about the bad luck the Minnesota Twins suffered over the past few seasons, with freak injuries to arguably their most important players. Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa and Royce Lewis, though supremely talented, have not been able to adequately show their quality in a Minnesota Twins jersey so far due to injury issues.

The Minnesota Twins 'big three' have only been able to feature on the field together in 39 out of a possible 324 games since the start of the 2023 season, which amounts to a meager 12%. Assessing the Twins' predicament, Harold Reynolds talked about how the injury issues the team has been facing have mostly been caused by bad luck.

"It is mind-boggling. It's not a medical staff thing. ... They [Byron Buxton, Royce Lewis and Carlos Correa] get freak injuries. They could play another ten years and not have an injury with what they've gone through already." Reynolds said.

Speaking about Byron Buxton, who is currently in the fourth of his seven-year, $100 million contract, Matt Vasgersian talked about how being overly cautious was not the solution to the injury issues the 31-year-old has been facing.

"I'm sure the Twins have kicked this around all kinds of different ways; you can't 'bubble wrap' guys enough. They've tried things with [Byron] Buxton, 'we're going to DH him, we're going to play him in a corner outfield spot', you got to let him go."

The Minnesota Twins missed their 'big three' at the business end of the 2024 season

After a strong opening half of the season, the Minnesota Twins found themselves in pole position to make it to the postseason for the second year in a row. As of August 17, the Twins had a massive 92.4 percent chance of eventually going on to clinch qualification at the end of September.

However, the team stumbled as they suffered injuries to their 'big three' - Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton and Royce Lewis. Though Lewis still missed quite small parts of the season, both Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton missed pretty much the entirety of the second half of the season due to plantar fasciitis and hip inflammation, respectively.

Minnesota Twins Byron Buxton, April 2023 - Source: Getty

Without arguably two of their biggest stars, the Twins went 12-25 between August 17 and the end of the regular season, as the Detroit Tigers picked up momentum and effectively took their place in the playoffs.

