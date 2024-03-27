MLB 2024 Predictions: Ranking NL West teams ahead of Opening Day

With opening day around the corner, the NL West is once again shaping up to be one of MLB's hardest-fought divisions. Long dominated by the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, the division has recently seen a recalibration in terms of the key players.

After an offseason that saw the division play host to some of the biggest deals in baseball, the balance of power has been changed. As the teams continue to prepare for opening day, let's examine which of the division's clubs look most threatening.

Ranking MLB's NL West teams ahead of opening day

5. Colorado Rockies

Alongside the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Rockies remain MLB's only team to have never won their divisional title. Unfortunately for fans in the Mile High City, things do not appear likely to change. Having only spent $3 million this offseason on new talent, the only major moves was to re-sign outfielder Charlie Blackmon to a one-year, $13 million extension, and to extend infielder Ezequiel Tovar's contract. Last season, despite playing in MLB's most hitter-friendly park, the Rockies only hit 163 long balls, third-lowest in the National League. Additionally, the 1599 hits surrendered by Colorado Rockies pitchers last season was the most in MLB.

4. San Diego Padres

In 2023, the Padres were third, behind the New York Yankees and Mets, in payroll spending. However, after failing to make the postseason, the Friars were forced to trim some of the excess. Three-time walks leader Juan Soto was shipped to New York, while Blake Snell headed to another NL West club. While the highly-skilled nucleus of Fernando Tatis, Manny Machado, and Xander Bogaerts remains, the track record of these players delivering results with the Padres is not exactly a glistening one.

3. San Francisco Giants

After missing the postseason for the third time in four seasons in 2023, the San Francisco Giants made big moves. Following the sacking of manager Gabe Kepler, GM Joe Schoen went on a buying spree to acquire new talent.

The outfield will see the addition of former World Series MVP Jorge Soler, as well as Korean phenom Jung Hoo Lee, who inked a massive six-year, $113 million deal. However, it may be their pitching that experienced the greatest overhaul. After acquiring 2021 AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray in January, the Giants signed 2023 NL Cy Young ace Blake Snell to a two-year deal. Things may soon change for this chronic NL West underperformer.

2. Arizona Diamondbacks

Had this list been compiled a year ago, many would likely have scoffed at the idea that the Arizona Diamondbacks would occupy second spot. Hitherto seen as a squad of unproven rookies, manager Terry Lovullo has proved to be incredibly apt at harnessing the young talent to punch above their weight.

In addition to 2023 NL Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll, the Snakes can also rely on the likes of Lourdes Gurriel, Gabriel Moreno, Starling Marte, and Alek Thomas, all players who punched well above their weight. Though the D-Backs had the worst record of any playoff team last year, that did not stop them from taking the Texas Rangers for a five-game ride in an ultimately unsuccessful World Series.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

The 2024 Los Angeles Dodgers are predicted to not only be the most dominant teams in the NL West, but in modern MLB history. GM Brandon Gomes kicked off the offseason in style, signing two-time AL MVP Shohei Ohtani to a record-shattering $700 million contract. Over the succeeding weeks, Gomes inked three-time NPB MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a $325 commitment, with acquisitions involving ace Tyler Glasnow and Teoscar Hernandez following soon after. This, combined with the existing core of sluggers like Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, and Freddie Freeman, is bound to create a dominant force within the game.

