MLB 3000 Hit Club: How many players are a part of this exclusive list?

The MLB 3000 Hit Club is one of the most exclusive and elite in all of sports. Only 33 players in baseball history have accomplished this feat, which has long been considered a guarantee for entry into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Miguel Cabrera became the most recent entry into the club when he hit his 3000th on April 23, 2022.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Miguel Cabrera joins the 3000 hit club Miguel Cabrera joins the 3000 hit club https://t.co/f58YJDcECB

"Miguel Cabrera joins the 3000 hit club" - Talkin' Baseball

Cap Anson was recorded as the first player to ever reach this goal on July 18, 1897, with the Chicago Colts. Every player to have recorded 3000 hits in their career has been inducted into the Hall of Fame, with the exception of three players: Alex Rodriguez, Rafael Palmiero, and Pete Rose.

Both Rodriguez and Palmiero, while statistically worthy of induction, may never find themselves in Cooperstown because of their steroid use. Pete Rose, on the other hand, will never be eligible for a Hall of Fame induction because of his lifetime ban from baseball.

In August 1989, Rose was penalized with permanent ineligibility from baseball following accusations that he gambled on baseball games while he played for and managed the Reds.

Aaron Salazar @aaronsalazar_33 Ichiro > Pete Rose. Ichiro is going to reach 3000 hits in the MLB in less at bats and facing better pitchers than Pete Rose Ichiro > Pete Rose. Ichiro is going to reach 3000 hits in the MLB in less at bats and facing better pitchers than Pete Rose

"Ichiro > Pete Rose. Ichiro is going to reach 3000 hits in the MLB in less at bats and facing better pitchers than Pete Rose" - Aaron Salazar

Now that Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have retired, and Miguel Cabrera has already reached the iconic milestone, the next closest active player to 3000 is Robinson Cano with 2639. Yet, since Cano has been in decline over recent years and is currently without a team, it seems unlikely that he will reach that milestone.

Behind Cano sit Joey Votto, Nelson Cruz, and Elvis Andrus, but based on their age and the size of the gap until 3000, it seems unlikely that they will join the exclusive club of 33.

The most realistic active players who have a shot to reach 3000 hits are Jose Altuve (1935) and Freddie Freeman (1903). While they still need over 1000 hits each, if they can maintain their current level, they are both only 32 years old and should be able to climb the all-time ladder.

Tony Gwynn, the quickest to 3000 hits

"Mr. Padre", Tony Gwynn was the fastest to reach the 3000 Hit Club, accomplishing the feat in his 2248th career game. A 15-time All-Star, five-time Gold Glove winner, and eight-time batting champ, Gwynn had one of the greatest eyes at the plate.

OldTimeHardball @OleTimeHardball Tony Gwynn produced more 4-hit games (45) than multi-strikeout games (35)



Defies logic Tony Gwynn produced more 4-hit games (45) than multi-strikeout games (35)Defies logic https://t.co/2RWO4Bkqj6

"Tony Gwynn produced more 4-hit games (45) than multi-strikeout games (35) Defies logic" - OldTimeHardball

In his entire 20-year career, Gwynn struck out 434 times -- an average of 21.7 K's per season. To put that in perspective, last season's American League MVP Aaron Judge, struck out 175 times. That's how elite Gwynn was at the dish.

Poll : 0 votes