MLB All-Star Game 2023 tickets: Where to buy, best deal packages, and more

The anticipation is building as we approach the 93rd MLB All-Star Game, set to take place Tuesday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

If you have been thinking about attending the midsummer classic, now is the time to seize the opportunity and secure those last-minute tickets, as the lowest prices available have dropped.

On Vivid Seats, tickets that were originally listed at $308 before fees are now available for $256, offering a significant $52 in savings. Vivid Seats is a trusted secondary-market ticketing platform offering a 100% buyer guarantee, ensuring the safety and security of your transaction, with tickets delivered before the event.

If you prefer the thrilling Home Run Derby, which takes place on Monday, tickets start at $249 before fees. Prices for tickets vary depending on the section, ranging from upper-level seats starting at $256, lower-level seats starting at $311 and club-level seats priced at $2,727.

Just imagine all the hot dogs and drinks you could enjoy with that extra cash while taking in the game, but remember, these prices are subject to change, so act swiftly.

Get ready to watch Shohei Ohtani, Corey Seager, and Gerrit Cole square off against players from the National League like Freddie Freeman, Luis Arraez, and Clayton Kershaw.

Attending the All-Star Game allows you to witness baseball history unfold in real time. Some of baseball's biggest stars, including Pete Alonso, Julio Rodriguez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Mookie Betts, Randy Arozarena, Adley Rutschman, Luis Robert Jr. and Adolis Garcia will compete to be the home run king.

If attending the game is not feasible, you can still catch the action from the comfort of your own home or at a sports bar. The All-Star Game will be broadcast on Fox, with Spanish-language commentary available on Fox Deportes.

MLB Network will provide additional coverage, including postgame highlights, analysis and the 2023 All-Star Red Carpet Show. Alternatively, ESPN Radio will be offering live audio-only game coverage on ESPN.com, allowing you to stay connected to the excitement.

MLB draft schedule

2022 MLB draft

The 2023 MLB draft is set to commence in Seattle, injecting additional excitement into the league's All-Star Game festivities.

With a pool of talented prospects, including notable players from the NCAA champion LSU Tigers, the 20-round draft promises captivating action over three days.

The Pittsburgh Pirates secured the highly coveted No. 1 pick in this year's draft after emerging victorious in the inaugural MLB draft lottery. This top selection provides the Pirates with a significant opportunity to add a future star to their organization.

The draft starts on Sunday night at Lumen Field, the home stadium of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks, situated adjacent to the Mariners' T-Mobile Park. Rounds 1 and 2 will take place at 7 p.m. ET, with the broadcast available on ESPN and MLB Network.

Monday will see Rounds 3 to 10 unfold, with the action starting at 2 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the live stream of these rounds on MLB.com. Finally, the draft will conclude on Tuesday with Rounds 11 to 20, also beginning at 2 p.m. ET, accessible via live stream on MLB.com.

