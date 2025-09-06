MLB analyst weighs in on level of disappointment for Mike Trout and Paul Skenes' playoff absence

As the Los Angeles Angels and the Pittsburgh Pirates continue to struggle, stars such as Mike Trout and Paul Skenes look likely to miss out on the postseason. The Angels have managed a 66-74 record so far, while the Pirates are dead last in the NL Central with a 64-77 record.

On Friday's episode of "Baseball Today", a fan asked analysts Chris Rose and Trevor Plouffe for their opinion on which player's absence was cause for greater disappointment.

Responding, Trevor Plouffe claimed that watching Mike Trout spend virtually his entire career without any postseason success was "sadder". Paul Skenes, on the other hand, is only 23 and still has a long way to go in the big leagues.

"To me, we needed to see Trout [feature in the playoffs] in his prime more. Because that's passed, that's the sadder thing. Skenes still has plenty of years, we just mentioned, the Pirates may be on the way up.

"They have a chance, and there's still hope that he (Skenes) becomes a guy we do see in October in his career. For Mike Trout, it's just not going to happen. He's just not that guy anymore, that he was. To me, it's always going to be Trout, unless we go fourteen years, which will be tough," Plouffe said (4:54).

Paul Skenes recorded his latest quality start against the Dodgers on Thursday

Having won the prestigious NL Rookie of the Year award after a fantastic season in 2024, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes has seemingly taken his game to a higher level this year.

Boasting a 10-9 record, along with a 1.98 ERA and 195 total strikeouts, Skenes has undoubtedly been the brightest spot of yet another disappointing season for the Pirates.

Though he will be unable to take part in the playoffs, Skenes faced playoff-caliber opposition on Thursday, as the Pittsburgh Pirates hosted the 2024 World Series winners, the LA Dodgers.

Going up against two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell, Skenes brought out his A-game, pitching six scoreless innings, giving up only two hits and striking out eight. As a result, the Pirates secured a 5-3 win on the night, sweeping their high-flying opponents 3-0 in the series.

As a result of Skenes' outstanding performances this season, the 23-year-old is also seen by the sportsbooks as the overwhelming favorite to win the NL Cy Young award come November. Currently, Skenes is priced at -50,000, per FOX.

