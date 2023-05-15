MLB Attendance 2023: Top 5 teams with highest average fan appearance

MLB attendance can tell the story of how dedicated a fan base is. If a team is bad but they have a lot of fans in the building, those fans are pretty dedicated. If a team is good but doesn't get a lot of fans in their stadium, then that's not good. For example, the best team in baseball this season (Tampa Bay Rays) is 23rd in attendance.

These five teams top the list of fans in stands. Which entries are the most surprising?

MLB attendance rankings in 2023

5) San Diego Padres

The Padres are among the best in MLB attendance

When your lineup boasts Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., Xander Bogaerts, Manny Machado and others, fans will flock to the stadium. Despite a rough stretch and an overall poor start to the season, Padres fans are still among the best in MLB attendance. They average 38,398 people at each game.

4) New York Yankees

They're the New York Yankees, so a high MLB attendance is almost a given. When Aaron Judge is on the team, fans will come to see him. The Yankees rank fourth with an average of 38,955 fans at each home game. Despite a slow start, the fans are as dedicated as ever.

3) Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies, and Philadelphia sports teams in general, have some of the most die-hard fans in all of sports. That shows in their 2023 MLB attendance as they average 39,400 fans per game. With a struggling team, that's impressive.

2) St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals may have the most dedicated fan base in all of baseball. Despite being an awful 16-25 and last in the NL Central, they have 39,920 fans at their home games on average.

1) Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers topping this list isn't a surprise, but how much they're ahead is. They have 48,124 fans at home games, almost 900 more than the next closest team. They're on top of the MLB attendance world right now.

