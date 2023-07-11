MLB Draft 2023 Signing Bonus by Round: How much do players make after being signed?

The 2023 MLB Draft is nearing its conclusion with hundreds of prospects being selected by clubs across the league. Not even pick will opt to sign with the club that drafted them for various reasons such as low salaries or previous commitments to universities. However, depending on where a player is drafted could be the difference between generational wealth and a minimal deal.

For those unaware of the contractual rules of the MLB Draft, the concept is relatively simple. Every pick in the draft comes with a value, with the top pick coming with the highest level of available signing bonus with each selection decreasing in value. Things can get complicated, however, when it comes to the team's bonus pool.

Congratulations to former @eltorobaseball and @AF_Baseball RHP Paul Skenes on being selected No. 1 overall (slot value: $9.721 million) in the 2023 MLB Draft by the @Pirates Skenes had a historic season this year helping lead @LSUbaseball to the national title.

This season, the Pittsburgh Pirates' first overall pick had a bonus value of $9,721,000, which they could use to help sign LSU pitcher Paul Skenes. However, even though the pick has a slot value of $9,721,000, the team can go above that number in order to sign their player, however, it could cause an issue later when signing their MLB Draft selections.

Doing this affects the rest of a team's bonus pool, which is the amount that a team can spend on their first 10 picks. This can come into play when trying to sign their other MLB Draft selections without incurring a penalty.

The Pittsburgh Pirates may not need to use all of the $9,721,000 signing bonus to secure Paul Skenes to a contract, which was the case in 2022 with the Baltimore Orioles and Jackson Holliday.

The first overall pick in 2022 had a slot value of $8,846,900, however, Holliday's signing bonus turned out to be $8,190,000, which was the second-highest of all time.

A look at some of the slot values for the first pick of each round of the 2023 MLB Draft

The slot values for each pick change with every draft, with this season being $9,721,000, which is nearly $1,000,000 more than in 2022, which was valued at $8,846,900. Here is a closer look at some of the slot values in this year's draft.

Pick 1 - $9,721,000

Pick 2 - $8,998,500

Pick 3 - $8,341,700

Pick 4 - $7,698,000

Pick 5 - $7,139,700

The Pirates have the largest bonus pool at $16,185,700 and the first overall pick comes with a slot value of $9,721,000



Here are the complete bonus pools for each team in the 2023 draft, as well as slot values for the top 10 round picks.The Pirates have the largest bonus pool at $16,185,700 and the first overall pick comes with a slot value of $9,721,000

"Here are the complete bonus pools for each team in the 2023 draft, as well as slot values for the top 10 round picks.The Pirates have the largest bonus pool at $16,185,700 and the first overall pick comes with a slot value of $9,721,000" - @CarlosACollazo

The top five picks are drastically higher than the rounds that follow. Here is a closer look at the slot value for the first pick in each of the remaining nine rounds.

Pick 40 (Second Round) - $2,144,700

Pick 71 (Third Round) - $1,021,300

Pick 102 (Fourth Round) - $660,000

Pick 138 (Fifth Round) - $464,400

Pick 165 (Sixth Round) - $357,500

Pick 195 (Seventh Round) - $278,400

Pick 225 (Eighth Round) - $219,700

Pick 255 (Ninth Round) - $185,800

Pick 285 (Tenth Round) - $172,100

Spencer Torkelson of the Detroit Tigers received the highest signing bonus in MLB history, landing $8,416,300 as the first overall pick in the 2020 draft. It remains to be seen if Paul Skenes will top that number, however, no player has signed for over $9,000,000.

