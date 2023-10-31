Mookie Betts worked as a correspondent for the World Series Game 3, where his former teammate Corey Seager was playing. Eventually, Seager would go on to hit the decisive two-run home run and help give his team a 2-1 lead.

Before that, cameras caught the reunion between the two former teammates.

Corey Seager is on the Texas Rangers now. He signed there after the 2021 season when his contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers ended. Betts played with him for two seasons, including their 2020 championship run.

Before the match, the two caught up and it caught the eye of many fans. Betts seemed to playfully touch Seager, who responded with a touch of potential hostility.

Fans noted that he might have said:

"Don't f*****g touch me."

Betts laughed it off, but these MLB fans are not convinced that it was a friendly meeting.

Despite a brief smile from Seager and Betts' reaction, many fans don't believe the 2020 World Series champion teammates had a good reunion. It's unclear why that would be, though.

For all anyone knows, the two never butted heads in LA. Furthermore, Betts is one of the most beloved players in all of baseball. There's nothing to indicate that Seager has any ill will towards him. After all, Betts isn't the one who decided not to re-sign the star shortstop.

Nevertheless, the exchange didn't look like a player happy to see is former teammate again.

Corey Seager playing World Series hero again

This is Corey Seager's fourth time in the World Series. The star shortstop was there in 2017 against the Houston Astros and in 2018 against the Boston Red Sox, both of which were losses.

Corey Seager is a World Series hero

He was there when the Dodgers topped the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020 and is now back trying to bring a title for the Texas Rangers. He is a big reason why they're here and why they can win.

Without him, they wouldn't have made it this far. Even further, his tying shot in Game 1 allowed Adolis Garcia to walk it off, and his home run stood the difference in Game 3, which has them in the pole position right now.