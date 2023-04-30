The final score of last night's Mexico City Series game was 16-11, with the San Diego Padres coming out on top. It was one of the biggest offensive slugfests of the season and one of the most high-scoring games in recent memory.

The Padres received home runs from Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts and Nelson Cruz. The Giants, to their credit, scored 11 runs off the back of strong performances by LaMonte Wade Jr., Mitch Haniger and Thairo Estrada.

That kind of scoreline is incredibly rare and it ruffled the feathers of one MLB analyst who called the game "arena baseball."

Shawn Estes said:

"That's not baseball, that's arena ball. That's a home run derby, that's a video game. I mean, that's not even fair. It's just not even fair, I mean, Tatis hits a home run that Statcast says it's 308 and the fences are 333 in the area he hit it. It's just not supposed to happen."

He continued his frustrated rant:

"I'm all about expanding the game. I think it's great for Mexico. I think it's great for baseball. They can't do this, because it's just not fair to the players. The hitters are loving it, right, that's a good stat-padder to go to Mexico."

MLB fans weren't happy with this take and let the world know.

Most fans are calling out Estes for his dated take. They're also correctly pointing out that the Giants, the team Estes covers, had the same field and also scored 11 runs themselves.

The Mexico City Series is not bad for baseball

The Mexico City Series may have seemed like an offensive explosion and like it was unfair for teams who didn't play in it. However, this is not the case. Baseball has a wide variety of parks and park factors.

The Mexico City Series was a thrill ride

Do the New York Yankees' lefties have an unfair advantage hitting to the short porch? Do righties in Fenway have the advantage of the Green Monster? What about the Colorado Rockies?

There are lots of different parks and some of them lend themselves to offense. The Mexico City park might have done so to an extreme, but it's also just for two games.

