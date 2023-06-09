The Toronto Blue Jays made the move to designate pitcher Anthony Bass for assignment on Friday.

The timing of the decision has brought up several issues for the organization, which is preparing to host their Pride celebration this weekend. Bass put himself in a difficult position when he shared a video on social media calling for a boycott of Bud Light and Target due to their Pride merchandise.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The Blue Jays announce that they've designated Anthony Bass for assignment The Blue Jays announce that they've designated Anthony Bass for assignment https://t.co/ie5XVkaLbm

The post created some tension between Bass, the organization, and the Blue Jays' fanbase. It has been just over a week since the post, and Bass now finds himself off the team.

MLB fans took to Twitter discuss to debate the move by the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

DCG PseudoLG @PseudoLG @TalkinBaseball_ Anthony Bass really became baseball’s biggest villain because his kids spilled popcorn on a plane, inspirational. @TalkinBaseball_ Anthony Bass really became baseball’s biggest villain because his kids spilled popcorn on a plane, inspirational.

𝒢𝑒𝓁 ❣️ @LttleGel @TalkinBaseball_ Cancel culture is alive and well. I hope it’s because he refused to catch the ceremonial first pitch on pride day, they only wanted that to humiliate him. @TalkinBaseball_ Cancel culture is alive and well. I hope it’s because he refused to catch the ceremonial first pitch on pride day, they only wanted that to humiliate him.

Death @_xDeath @TalkinBaseball_ Bro didnt wanna catch the first pitch so he forced them to DFA im dead @TalkinBaseball_ Bro didnt wanna catch the first pitch so he forced them to DFA im dead

Anthony Bass was booed during his last two home outings by Toronto fans.

The 35-year-old later stated that he did not believe his post was offensive. Despite the righty pitcher apologizing and taking down the video, the team decided to take action.

This is not the first time the player finds himself in hot water. Earlier this year, Bass was caught up in an altercation with a United flight attendant. The argument started due to some popcorn his daughter dropped on a flight from Toronto to Nashville. Fans showed little sympathy for the pitcher on that occasion.

Controversy seems to follow the player who will now be looking for a new team.

Veteran pitcher Anthony Bass has pitched in over 382 MLB games

Anthony Bass of the Toronto Blue Jays makes a statement to the media before playing the Milwaukee Brewers at the Rogers Centre

Anthony Bass is an experienced pitcher who has been around the league. Between 2011-2015, he played for the San Diego Padres, Houston Astros and Texas Rangers before trying his luck in Japan. The reliever returned in 2017 and had stints with the Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners, Blue Jays and Miami Marlins.

Overall he has pitched in 382 regular season games and has a 16-28 record over an MLB career spanning 12 years. He has recorded 416 strikeouts and has a lifetime 3.91 ERA.

Bass had stated that he stands by his "personal beliefs" and that he "meant no harm towards any groups." The pitcher would be wise to take some time for self-reflection before deciding on his next move.

