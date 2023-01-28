The New York Mets are sending a strong message to their rivals. After investing lavishly in roster upgrades, the Mets will be the team to beat in 2023. The club has spent far more than any other MLB team. They signed another star just as we thought they were done spending.

As reinforcements, Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana, Omar Narvaez, and David Robertson have all been added. Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo, and Adam Ottavino were all re-signed. Jeff McNeil, the reigning batting champion, is the latest player to sign a four-year, $50 million contract extension.

Adam Ottavino Steve Cohen and the Mets this offseason:Signed:Justin VerlanderKodai SengaJosé QuintanaOmar NarváezDavid RobertsonRe-signed:Edwin DiazJeff McNeil (Extension)Brandon NimmoAdam Ottavino Steve Cohen and the Mets this offseason: Signed:▫️ Justin Verlander▫️ Kodai Senga▫️ José Quintana▫️ Omar Narváez▫️ David RobertsonRe-signed:▫️ Edwin Diaz 🎺▫️ Jeff McNeil (Extension)▫️ Brandon Nimmo▫️ Adam Ottavino https://t.co/OWG5HZubyN

The McNeil deal takes the New York Mets projected payroll (combined with the luxury tax close to half a billion dollars ($467 million). To put that into perspective, the Baltimore Orioles, Oakland Athletics, and Pittsburgh Pirates combined payroll for 2022 was approximately $160 million per Spotrac.

MLB fans took to Twitter to discuss the new-look Mets lineup. Many are unimpressed with the additions. Some argue that the club will have difficulty making it to the playoffs.

Clay Buchholz fan account @BuchholzReturn @MLBONFOX Mets and Phillies race for first is gonna be fun. Don’t completely count the marlins out of a third place run just yet tho @MLBONFOX Mets and Phillies race for first is gonna be fun. Don’t completely count the marlins out of a third place run just yet tho

daniel @DanielFLY85 @MLBONFOX Still not good enough to beat ATL lol @MLBONFOX Still not good enough to beat ATL lol

HURTS SZN (14-3) 🦅 @BelieveInEmbiid @MLBONFOX deGrom + Walker > Verlander + Senga downgraded rotation + lost Correa deGrom + Walker > Verlander + Sengadowngraded rotation + lost Correa @MLBONFOX 😹deGrom + Walker > Verlander + Senga 😹😹 downgraded rotation + lost Correa 😹

Mick @mickmass7

Lost Walker (to the Phillies)

Lost out on Correa (I wouldn't want him either though)

And we signed the best SS in baseball, AFTER making the World Series.

And Castellanos sucked, can only improve.

And Andrew Painter (top SP prospect in MLB) will be up at some point. @MLBONFOX Lost DeGromLost Walker (to the Phillies)Lost out on Correa (I wouldn't want him either though)And we signed the best SS in baseball, AFTER making the World Series.And Castellanos sucked, can only improve.And Andrew Painter (top SP prospect in MLB) will be up at some point. @MLBONFOX Lost DeGromLost Walker (to the Phillies)Lost out on Correa (I wouldn't want him either though)And we signed the best SS in baseball, AFTER making the World Series.And Castellanos sucked, can only improve.And Andrew Painter (top SP prospect in MLB) will be up at some point. https://t.co/FzLU3tNPTy

The Mets are desperate to break their 37-year World Series drought. The club last won the title in 1986 when they defeated the Boston Red Sox.

Since 1986, every other team in the division has won at least one championship. The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals won the title in 2021 and 2019, respectively. The Philadelphia Phillies last achieved the feat in 2008. The Miami Marlins won two World Series early in their franchise history (1997, 2003).

The New York Mets have invested heavily in the hopes of winning their first WS since 1986

Buck Showalter looks on from the dugout during a game against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park

After a disappointing finish last season, the Mets will look to rebound. They were eliminated in three games in the NL Wildcard Series against the San Diego Padres.

Richard Wolfe @Wolfe_RJ



Atlanta Braves 101-61

New York Mets 100-62 @MLBONFOX Standings on October 2nd 2023Atlanta Braves 101-61New York Mets 100-62 @MLBONFOX Standings on October 2nd 2023Atlanta Braves 101-61New York Mets 100-62

With the addition of some big-name stars, the New York Mets are likely to be the National League pennant favorites. Buck Showalter, who is in his second year as manager of the club, will be under pressure to deliver in 2023. From top to bottom, the roster is loaded with talent. It is now only a matter of finding a winning formula.

