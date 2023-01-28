The New York Mets are sending a strong message to their rivals. After investing lavishly in roster upgrades, the Mets will be the team to beat in 2023. The club has spent far more than any other MLB team. They signed another star just as we thought they were done spending.
As reinforcements, Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana, Omar Narvaez, and David Robertson have all been added. Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo, and Adam Ottavino were all re-signed. Jeff McNeil, the reigning batting champion, is the latest player to sign a four-year, $50 million contract extension.
The McNeil deal takes the New York Mets projected payroll (combined with the luxury tax close to half a billion dollars ($467 million). To put that into perspective, the Baltimore Orioles, Oakland Athletics, and Pittsburgh Pirates combined payroll for 2022 was approximately $160 million per Spotrac.
MLB fans took to Twitter to discuss the new-look Mets lineup. Many are unimpressed with the additions. Some argue that the club will have difficulty making it to the playoffs.
The Mets are desperate to break their 37-year World Series drought. The club last won the title in 1986 when they defeated the Boston Red Sox.
Since 1986, every other team in the division has won at least one championship. The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals won the title in 2021 and 2019, respectively. The Philadelphia Phillies last achieved the feat in 2008. The Miami Marlins won two World Series early in their franchise history (1997, 2003).
The New York Mets have invested heavily in the hopes of winning their first WS since 1986
After a disappointing finish last season, the Mets will look to rebound. They were eliminated in three games in the NL Wildcard Series against the San Diego Padres.
With the addition of some big-name stars, the New York Mets are likely to be the National League pennant favorites. Buck Showalter, who is in his second year as manager of the club, will be under pressure to deliver in 2023. From top to bottom, the roster is loaded with talent. It is now only a matter of finding a winning formula.