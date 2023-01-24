Scott Rolen, who stands at 6'4" and weighs 245 pounds, has the frame of an NFL linebacker yet moved like a third baseman. His defensive skills earned him eight Gold Glove Awards, putting him fourth among the third basemen in Major League Baseball history.

Rolen is a clear choice based on advanced measures, most notably WAR (Wins Above Replacement). His 70.1 career WAR ranks ninth among all third basemen in the annals of the game.

Despite having such an impressive background, Rolen only received 43 out of 422 votes (10.2%) in 2018, the year he first became eligible for the Hall of Fame.

"He was a very good offensive player, he was a great defender" - Steve Phillips

The former Mets manager seemed a bit skeptical at first about the voters' choice of Scott Rolen to make an entry into the Hall of Fame. But Steve couldn't deny the fact that Rolen was a complete all-rounder in the Major League and always gave it his all in every game.

Steve Phillips surely avoided the loss that the Mets faced in the 2006 NLCS at the hands of the eventual champions, the Cardinals. However, he still knows what a paramount role Rolen played for the Cardinals that season, which saw them lift the World Series title for the third time in franchise history.

Scott Rolen is leading the charge in the Ballots

Scott Rolen's popularity has increased in recent years, reaching 17.2% in 2019, 35.3% in 2020, 52.9% in 2021, and 63.2% in 2022. He is a contender on the 24-player ballot with the highest likelihood of being elected to the Hall of Fame this year after receiving the most returned votes.

The short pitch for Rolen to become an eligible candidate for Cooperstown is rather straightforward. He excelled in the field at third base and was a well-above-average hitter with considerable power. A career OPS+ of 122 (22% over league average), 316 home runs, and eight Gold Gloves support the statement.

Rolen holds more Gold Gloves in the hot corner than Hall of Famers Mike Schmidt, Brooks Robinson, and the still-active Nolan Arenado.

